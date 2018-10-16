Huawei launches Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X, Porsche Design Mate20 RS phones powered by Kirin 980 chipset

Chinese device maker Huawei has officially unveiled four new smartphones Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20, special edition Porsche Design Huawei Mate20 RS and Huawei Mate20 X smartphones at an event held in London.

The smartphones are the first ever to come powered by Huawei’s homebred Kirin 980 chipset, world’s first 7nm technology SoC with 6.9 billion transistors.

With the updated Mate series, Huawei has upped the ante in the smartphone game by several notches by introducing several novel features in its latest devices.

Huawei Mate Series features

Apart from its hyper-powerful processor, the devices come loaded with a host of interesting and many never-seen before features such as:

SuperCharge technology which charges the phone at 40W. Huawei claims this technology can charge Mate 20 Pro’s 4,200 mAh battery to 70 percent in just 30 minutes.

Wireless fast charging rated at 15W. While wireless charging can be found in a lot of high end smartphones these days, they are all slow. Huawei has found a solution to it by introducing a 15W fast wireless charging tech.

Reverse fast charging on the Mate 20 Pro. The technology allows Mate 20 Pro reverse charge other wireless charging capable devices including smartphones by simply piggybacking them to Mate 20 Pro.

Security features on Mate 20 Pro. While the smartphone features 3D Face Unlock – a feature similar to Apple’s Face ID – it also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both these technologies are found individually on devices but the Mate 20 Pro is the first smartphone to incorporate all of them simultaneously.

A triple-camera with ultra-wide angle Leica lens.

3D Live Object – an Augmented Reality feature which 3D scans a real-life object and turns it into an animated figure which can do tricks such as dancing or walking in AR Mode.

An advanced L5 + L1 dual-GPS for never-seen-before kind of accuracy.

The company also introduced a new type of memory card – the nanomemory card which is 45 percent smaller than microSD card.

In addition to these, the China based device maker also unveiled the Huawei Watch GT smart watch, along with new fitness band Huawei Band 3 Pro.

Pricing and availability

Huawei Mate 20 will be available in two variants – 4GB RAM/128GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage and will be priced at €799 and €849 respectively. The devices will be available from October 16, 2018.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be available 6GB RAM/128GB storage option and will be priced at €1,049. The device will be available from October 16, 2018.

Huawei Mate20 X will be available 6GB RAM/128GB storage option and will be priced at €899. The device will be available from October 26, 2018.

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate20 RS, the luxury variant smartphone will be available in 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 8GB RAM/512GB storage variants. While the devices will cost a whopping €1,695 and €2,095 they will be available from October 16, 2018.

Huawei Watch GT will come in two variants Sport and Classic with price tags of €199 and €249 respectively. Meanwhile, Huawei Band 3 Pro has been priced at €99.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specs

Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with a tall 6.39 inch curved AMOLED display with a wide notch which houses the Face Unlock apparatus along with the front camera. The device is powered by an octa-core AI-enabled Kirin 980 processor. The device will come with Android 9.0 Pie with Huawei’s skin EMUI 9.0 loaded on top.

In camera, which is the USP of the phone, Mate 20 Pro comes with triple-camera setup with 40MP RGB + 20MP Ultra Wide Angle + 8MP telephoto lenses from Leica with aperture of f/1.8, f/2.2 and f/2.4 respectively. At the front there is a 24MP camera with aperture of f/2.0.

The smartphone is powered by a 4200 mAh capable of 40W SuperCharge technology. It will be available in five colour options - emerald green, midnight blue models twilight, pink gold and black.

Huawei Mate 20 specs

Huawei Mate 20 sports a slightly wider 6.53 inch LCD display with a waterdrop notch. Like its elder brother, Mate 20 will be powered by an octa-core AI-enabled Kirin 980 processor and will be shipped running on Android 9.0 Pie with Huawei’s skin EMUI 9.0 loaded on top.

Mate 20 comes with triple-camera setup with 12MP RGB + 16MP Ultra Wide Angle + 8MP telephoto lenses from Leica with aperture of f/1.8, f/2.2 and f/2.4 respectively. At the front there is a 24MP camera with aperture of f/2.0.

The smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh and will be available in five colour options - emerald green, midnight blue models twilight, pink gold and black.

Huawei Mate20 X specs

Huawei Mate 20X is a phablet with a big 7.2 inch display with waterdrop notch and resolution of 1080*2244p. The gaming focussed device will be powered by octa-core AI-enabled Kirin 980 processor and Mali-G76 GPU with Android 9.0 Pie with Huawei’s skin EMUI 9.0 loaded on top.

The device sports a triple-camera setup with 40MP RGB + 20MP Ultra Wide Angle + 8MP telephoto lenses from Leica with aperture of f/1.8, f/2.2 and f/2.4 respectively which is similar to Mate 20 Pro. At the front there is a 20MP camera with aperture of f/2.0.

Huawei has introduced M-Pen, a pressure sensitive stylus which senses up to 4,096 levels of pressure. Additionally, the device comes with Huawei Supercool technology with Graphene Film and Vapor Chamber which increases the smartphone's thermal efficiency and keeps it cool during heavy gaming sessions. The device is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery and will be available in Midnight Blue and Phantom Silver colours.

Porsche Design Huawei Mate20 RS specs

Porsche Design Huawei Mate20 RS is a special edition phone from Huawei which shares the specs of Mate 20 Pro. The device comes with glass design with premium handcrafted leather at the back with a racing stripe running across the centre of the phone. The ultra-premium device comes in two colours red and black.