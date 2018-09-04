Huawei launches Honor 7S for Rs 6,999; smartphone features 5.45-inch display, 13MP camera, 3,020 mAh battery

Huawei has launched its latest budget camera offering, Honor 7S in India. The Honor 7S comes with a 5.45-inch display and is priced at Rs 6,999. At this price point, Honor 7S is one of the cheapest device from Honor’s stable which comes with thin bezels in India.

Honor is targeting the value-conscious Indians and is marketing Honor 7S as a Made-for-India device. Interested users can purchase the phone on Flipkart and Huawei’s official website hihonor.com starting September 14.

Honor 7S specifications

Honor 7S comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ FullView display with 1,440 x 720p resolution. The screen sports minimal bezels with 18:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 295ppi.

The budget device is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 CPU and has PowerVR GE8100 graphics processor for gaming and graphic intensive apps. The handset comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage and can be further expanded upto 256GB with a dedicated microSD slot.

Coming to the camera, which is the USP of the smartphone, Honor 7S comes with 13MP rear-camera featuring PDAF and LED flash for low-light shots. The sensor is able to capture Full-HD videos with 1080p resolution at 30 frames-per-second. The device supports face detection which enhances the camera’s photography capabilities. At the front the device comes with a 5MP sensor with a selfie toning light for better front camera photography.

At 8.3mm thickness, combined with a sturdy metal-body design and matte finish at the back the device is extremely comfortable even for one hand use. Honor 7S has dimensions of 146.5mm x 70.9mm x 8.3 mm and weighs in at just 142 grams.

The gadget packs in a 3,020mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with EMUI skin loaded on top of it.

Connectivity wise the 4G device supports Bluetooth 4.2, major Wi-Fi bands, Wi-Fi Direct, GPS, dual SIM, and micro-USB port, accelerometer, proximity sensor etc. The device comes in Black, Gold, and Blue colour options.