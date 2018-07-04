Huawei launches Honor 10 GT, its first smartphone with 8GB of RAM

Huawei unveiled the Honor 10 GT, its first smartphone with 8GB of RAM, on Monday. The performance-focused variant of the company's flagship phone will feature the new GPU Turbo technology.

Huawei claimed that its latest GPU Turbo Technology, currently available in beta mode on Honor 10, will improve performance by 60 percent and will also reduce battery consumption by 30 percent. The latest iteration of their flagship phone will also sport a tripod-free Night mode update. Apart from that, other specifications and design elements remained the same as its predecessor, the Honor 10 that was launched in May, this year, that only had 4GB or 6GB of RAM variants.

The company also announced that GPU Turbo Technology will be publicly available on Honor 10 by August 2018 in regions such as the Middle East, Asia Pacific, India and Europe; while in China, the technology will be available by July 15. Night mode (known as AIS) will also be made available to the older models by July 12, in closed beta version.

Although the price of Honor 10 GT has not been announced yet, reports suggest that consumers can expect a hike of few thousand rupees from the Honor 10 (6GB RAM variant) that costs Rs. 32,999 in India.

Specifications:

The dual-SIM smartphone features EMUI 8.1 operating system along with Android 8.1 Oreo. With an aspect ratio of 19:9 Honor 10 GT supports 5.84-inch full HD+ FullView display. In-house HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage powers the smartphone with a battery capacity of 3400mAh.

In terms of optics, Honor 10 GT has ‘AI Camera setup’ consisting of 24-megapixel primary sensor and 16-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, and an AI photography mode. The front camera sports a 24-megapixel sensor and 1.8-micron pixel camera for better selfies and video calling.