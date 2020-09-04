Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with MediaTek 720 5G SoC, triple camera setup

Huawei recently announced two new budget phones in its Enjoy series. The Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus are budget handsets that offer 5G connectivity. Both phones are powered by MediaTek chipsets and feature a triple camera setup on the back.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus Specs

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus is powered by the MediaTek 720 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of storage that is expandable through Huawei's NMcards by up to 256GB. The Enjoy 20 Plus packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

The phone sports a 6.63-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Enjoy Plus features a full-screen display with a 16 MP, f/2.0 pop-up selfie camera on the front. On the back, the Enjoy Plus opts for a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP, f/1.8 primary sensor, an 8 MP, f/2.4 ultrawide camera, and a 2 MP, f/2.4 macro snapper.

The Enjoy Plus 20 runs on the Android 10 based on the latest EMUI 10.1. The phone also gets a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus is available in Black, Gradient Blue, Forest Green, and Pink colour options. The 6GB/128GB Enjoy 20 Plus variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (Roughly Rs 24,600), while the 8GB/128GB model costs CNY 2,499 (Roughly Rs 26,720).

Huawei Enjoy 20 Specs

The Enjoy 20 is a cheaper smartphone that uses the same MediaTek chipset but is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, the microSD card slot supports 512GB storage expansion. The Enjoy 20 also sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD, although it gets a lower HD+ resolution and loses out on the high refresh rate with a 60Hz panel.

The Enjoy 20 also loses out on the full screen, opting instead for a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP, f/2.0 selfie camera. On the back, the triple camera setup has also been downgraded, with a 13 MP, f/1.8 primary shooter, a 5 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide snapper, and a 2 MP macro camera. The vanilla Enjoy 20 packs a bigger 5,000 mAh battery but opts for a slower 10W charging.

The Enjoy 20 5G is priced at CNY 1,699 (Roughly Rs 18,200) for the 4GB/128GB variant, while the 6GB/128GB model costs CNY 1,899 (Roughly Rs 20,300). The Huawei Enjoy 20 5G is available in Black, Gold, Green, and Pink colour options.