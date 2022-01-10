MARKET NEWS

Huawei confirms global launch for P50 Pro, P50 Pocket on Wednesday

The Huawei P50 Pocket is a flip smartphone aimed at taking on Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3.

January 10, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST

After launching the Huawei P50 series in China last year, the tech giant will release two of the three devices in the series for global markets on Wednesday as its Malaysia unit has posted a tweet confirming that the Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 Pocket will make their worldwide debut.

A legend reborn.


Product pages have also been uploaded for the Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 Pocket. The website or the tweets have no mention of the Huawei P50, which suggests that it may not debut alongside the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket. Huawei also hasn't mentioned which OS the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket will run in international markets, but we believe it will be EMUI 12.

Huawei P50 Pro Specifications

The Huawei P50 Pro sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and curved edges. The display has a 300Hz touch sampling rate and 450PPI. The P50 Pro comes with two processor choices – HiSilicon Kirin 9000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G – although it will arrive globally with the latter.Huawei_P50 Pro

The device packs a 4,360 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support. The Huawei P50 Pro opts for a 50 MP primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, a 40 MP monochrome lens, and a 64 MP telephoto unit. For selfies, the handset gets a 13 MP front camera.

Huawei P50 Pocket Specifications

The Huawei P50 Pocket is a foldable flip smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 888 4G SoC. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 40W wired fast charging support. The Huawei P50 Pocket sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ (2790*1188 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The display features a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a P3 wide range gamut.

The phone also has a secondary cover display that can be used as a viewfinder for selfies or to check notifications. The internal display has a hole-punch camera cut-out that houses a 10.7 MP selfie camera. On the back, the P50 Pocket features a triple-camera setup with a 40 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 32 MP ultra-spectrum camera.

first published: Jan 10, 2022 01:58 pm

