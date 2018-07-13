App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei claims to have sold 30 lakh units of Honor 10 in three months

Honor 10 is available in the Indian market for Rs 32,999

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese mobile phone manufacturer Huawei has claimed to have sold over 30 lakh units of their flagship phone Honor 10 globally, in just three months after launch.

According to a report by India Today, the phone which was launched in late April in China and in May in India, is also available in certain European markets.

Honor 10, which is available in the Indian market for Rs 32,999, directly competes with the recently launched Asus ZenFone 5Z and OnePlus 6. It sports an all-glass body with a 5.84-inch Full View 1080p+ IPS LCD display. The phone is powered by the company's Kirin 970 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage (non-expandable).

As for optics, Honor 10 comes with a dual rare camera consisting of one 16-megapixel colour or RGB sensor and another 24-megapixel monochrome sensor.

Earlier this month, Huawei unveiled an updated version of the phone dubbed Honor 10 GT. The performance-focused variant features Huawei's GPU Turbo technology which will improve the performance of the phone by 60 percent and also reduce battery consumption by 30 percent. It will also sport a tripod-free Night mode update and come with 8GB of RAM.

Apart from that, other specifications and design elements remain the same as its predecessor, the Honor 10.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 05:51 pm

tags #Business #Honor 10 #Honor 10 GT #Huawei #Technology

