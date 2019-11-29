App
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei CEO confident that company can become number one smartphone brand without Google

Google is yet to receive or be denied a license to work with Huawei.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Huawei
Huawei

2019 hasn’t been kind on Huawei, the US and China trade war has taken a toll on the company’s global smartphone shipments. The Google license ban has been in effect for the entirety of Q2, Q3, and almost throughout Q4 2019. While relief might be on the way, with Microsoft already receiving a special license to work with Huawei, that hasn’t stopped Huawei and sub-brand Honor from losing out on market share outside China.

However, despite this significant constraint, Huawei Founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei is still confident that the Chinese smartphone maker can dethrone Samsung has the number one smartphone brand in the world. Huawei recently reiterated its warning to Google and the United States Government that its time is running out, and if the company launches an alternate operating system, there will be no return to Google.

When asked if Huawei could still be the number one smartphone brand without Google, Ren told CNN, “I don’t think that would be a problem, but it just takes time. When I say it takes time, what I’m referring to is the overseas market because we will return to the overseas market next year, and the year after that.”

Close

Google is yet to receive or be denied a license to work with Huawei from the US Commerce Department. Considering it has been a week since Microsoft received its license to export “mass market” software to Huawei. However, Ren reiterated that the company was working on a large-scale Plan B, presumably referring to its Harmony OS project.

related news

Despite the trade ban, Huawei has recorded a 24.4-percent year-on-year increase in revenue in the first three quarters of 2019. The firm also announced a 26-percent increase in smartphone shipments for the first three quarters in 2019 over last year. The Mate 30 series has also done well in Chinese smartphone markets. We’ll just have to wait to see how the company performs in Q4 2019.

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 05:23 pm

tags #Google #Huawei #smartphones

