you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Huawei accused of forcing US company to install a backdoor

Business Efficiency Solutions (BES) is taking Huawei to court over the accusation

Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2021 / 05:30 PM IST
Huawei has been accused of technology theft and installing a data backdoor

Huawei has been accused of technology theft and installing a data backdoor

American contractor Business Efficiency Solutions (BES) has accused Huawei of stealing technology and forcing them to install a data backdoor in connection with a safer-cities project in Lahore, Pakistan.

As reported on by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), BES claims that Huawei tried to pressure them into building a clone of the Lahore network in Suzhou, China which would provide direct access to the project data.

When BES tried to get permissions from the Pakistan government, Huawei threatened to end the deal and insisted that they did not need any approvals. Then they flipped their stance and said they had approvals but did not provide any documents or proof to support their claim.

Speaking with WSJ, Huawei confirmed the backdoor but said it was duplicate test system "physically isolated" from the true network. They also said there was no evidence of data theft and insisted they have never built or installed backdoors into any of their products.

Muhammad Kamran Khan, a representative of the project from Pakistan said that there were investigations underway but so far, they have not found any proof of data theft.

BES has decided to take Huawei to court by filing a federal lawsuit over the allegations.

Huawei has been accused in the past for placing backdoors in carrier networks. US officials in the past have claimed that Huawei can access carrier networks using data backdoors meant for law enforcement agencies.

It has also faced allegations that it is secretly working with the Chinese government to bolster its surveillance agendas. So far, no evidence has come forth that decisively proves that is the case.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Huawei #lawsuit
first published: Aug 16, 2021 05:30 pm

