HTC Vive VR headset details leaked ahead of October 14 launch

According to Blass, the device will cost $499 and will start shipping in November.

Moneycontrol News
October 13, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST
The Vive Flow headset was leaked on Twitter ahead of the launch

The Vive Flow headset was leaked on Twitter ahead of the launch


Prolific leaker Evan Blass has managed to get his hands on promotional images of HTC's upcoming virtual reality headset, HTC Vive Flow.

The device will cost $499 and will start shipping in November according to the image thread on Blass's tweet.

These also appear to confirm many of the leaks that have been floating around. The headset looks like it can be connected to a phone via Bluetooth and is small enough to be carried around in a backpack.

Promotional images also mention that the headset will have a dual-fit hinge system that should fit most sizes and snap on face cushion for comfort. It will also support spatial audio and will have an active cooling system for the components housed within.

There are also adjustable diopter lenses and the ability to pair and use your smartphone as a controller for VR content. It also supports Miracast VR streaming. The Vive Flow also has up to -6.0D of focusing power.

What is interesting about the messaging is that HTC is positioning it as a "Well-being and mindful productivity," device which leads us to believe that there will be some wellness features built-in.

Pre-orders for the device will apparently go live on October 15 and people who pre-order will receive special bonuses.

We don't know much about the internals of the device yet but the good news is that the reveal isn't far away. HTC recently announced an event for the new headset, scheduled for October 14.

Tags: #HTC #HTC Vive #HTC Vive Flow #virtual reality (VR) technology #VR
first published: Oct 13, 2021 03:01 pm

