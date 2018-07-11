App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HTC to release blockchain phone 'Exodus' in third quarter of calendar 2018

HTC also announced that it will be partnering up with CryptoKitties, a blockchain based game and they have also included the game in the upcoming HTC U12 Plus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

HTC will release its blockchain technology-based phone, Exodus in the third quarter of 2018, according to a Techradar report.

The company, which plans to start manufacturing in May this year, has launched the Exodus website through which interested buyers can reserve their phones.

“Our vision is to expand the blockchain ecosystem by creating the world’s first phone dedicated to decentralized applications and security. We believe we can help reshape the internet with the HTC Exodus,” the website states.

HTC also announced it will be partnering up with CryptoKitties, a blockchain-based game, which they have included in the upcoming HTC U12 Plus.

"The Exodus is a great place to start because the phone is the most personal device, and it is also the place where all your data originates from. I’m excited about the opportunity it brings to decentralize the internet and reshape it for the modern user," Phil Chen HTC’s Chief Crypto Officer said.

A blockchain phone would mean that your data is private from the moment you start using it. It also means the user could have a better experience with cryptocurrency.

HTC has not revealed any other specifications related to the Exodus.

 
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 08:35 pm

tags #blockchain #Technology #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.