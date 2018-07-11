HTC to release blockchain phone 'Exodus' in third quarter of calendar 2018

HTC will release its blockchain technology-based phone, Exodus in the third quarter of 2018, according to a Techradar report.

The company, which plans to start manufacturing in May this year, has launched the Exodus website through which interested buyers can reserve their phones.

“Our vision is to expand the blockchain ecosystem by creating the world’s first phone dedicated to decentralized applications and security. We believe we can help reshape the internet with the HTC Exodus,” the website states.

HTC also announced it will be partnering up with CryptoKitties, a blockchain-based game, which they have included in the upcoming HTC U12 Plus.

"The Exodus is a great place to start because the phone is the most personal device, and it is also the place where all your data originates from. I’m excited about the opportunity it brings to decentralize the internet and reshape it for the modern user," Phil Chen HTC’s Chief Crypto Officer said.

A blockchain phone would mean that your data is private from the moment you start using it. It also means the user could have a better experience with cryptocurrency.

HTC has not revealed any other specifications related to the Exodus.