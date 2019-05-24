HSBC to adopt Globality’s AI self-service procurement platform

Globality announced today that it has entered into an agreement with HSBC, one of the world’s leading banking and financial services companies, in which HSBC is adopting Globality’s innovative AI-based Platform for sourcing and procurement of services.

HSBC is at the forefront of revolutionizing sourcing by enabling its business stakeholders to do self-serve procurement utilizing Globality’s artificial intelligence, real-time collaboration and intuitive user experience. With Globality’s AI-based Platform, HSBC users will be able to scope projects in hours rather than days, and intelligently match their unique requirements to the best suppliers around the world.

Finding the best service provider at the right price for every project is impossible to achieve with legacy systems that are mostly analog and are not continuously learning, capturing knowledge, or digitally sharing results and feedback. As a result, companies do not get maximum value from third-party suppliers. Nor do they get the unprecedented access to a worldwide network of highly qualified, carefully vetted firms that are members of Globality’s Service Provider Network.