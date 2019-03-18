HSBC backs Insurtech CXA Group’s latest funding

CXA Group, the AI-driven health platform, announced that it has raised US$25 million in its latest round of funding. CXA's new group of strategic investors include HSBC, Singtel Innov8, Telkom Indonesia MDI Ventures, Sumitomo Corporation Equity Asia, Muang Thai Fuchsia Ventures, Humanica and Heritas Venture Fund.

The investment by these leading global financial services institutions, telecommunications providers and payroll companies reflect their belief in CXA's long-term growth opportunity, and the company's unique ability to shift healthcare spend from treatment to prevention, without employers spending more.

Rosaline Chow Koo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CXA Group said: "We are honoured to welcome these top-tier corporations into our roster of strategic investors and partners. CXA is today the leading health ecosystem platform that enables individuals across Asia to make better choices for healthier living, starting from the workplace, thereby empowering a shift in spend from treatment to prevention. We have seen overwhelming interest from global strategic investors who are excited to work with us to advance our business and vision."

"CXA is rapidly emerging as a leader in the Health and Insurtech space. It has an innovative platform-led approach to helping companies optimise their health spend through personalised engagement with employees about their physical and financial wellness. We are excited about this investment partnership and the disruptive opportunities it presents," said Bryce Johns, Group Head of Insurance, HSBC.

Headquartered in Singapore, CXA achieved revenue growth of 65 percent in 2018 and is expected to double that in 2019. This latest funding round follows US$33 million in total funding from Series A and B in 2015 and 2017 respectively. Other investors in CXA include B Capital Group, Openspace Ventures, Government-linked strategic investor EDBI, BioVeda Capital, FengHe Asia, Philips and RGAx.