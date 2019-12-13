App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HP's new Spectre X360 13 with 10th Gen Intel CPU and 4K OLED display arrives in India

The HP Spectre x360 13 starts at Rs 99,990 in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

HP just dropped the next-generation Spectre x360 13 convertible laptops in India. The Spectre x360 is the company’s flagship professional notebook and is aimed at competing with Dell’s XPS and Lenovo’s Yoga Y730 lineup.

The new Spectre notebook retains its premium design and top-of-the-line hardware. The HP Spectre x360 13 starts at Rs 99,990 in India and will be available in HP World Stores, Amazon India, Flipkart and HP’s online store.

The Spectre x360 is available in two-panel options FHD IPS or 4K OLED. The 13.3-inch panel supports HP’s True Black HDR technology for a 100,000:1 contrast ratio. Additionally, it is factory calibrated to deliver a 30-percent wider colour range than its predecessor. The 4K OLED display produces 400 nits of brightness.

Close

In terms of performance, the HP’s new 2-in-1 notebook is equipped with a quad-core 10th Gen Intel Ice Lake processors with the latest Intel Iris Plus Graphics. The laptop also boasts 8GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The Spectre x360 13 packs a 60Wh battery, which HP claims can deliver up to 22 hours of battery life on a full charge.

related news

HP’s latest convertible laptop also arrives with updated connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6 and 4x4 Gigabit LTE. The Spectre x360 13 is equipped with two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support, a headphone/mic combo jack, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card slot, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, and a nanoSIM slot to access 4G. The notebook also gets an IR camera and fingerprint reader for Windows Hello and a Webcam/Microphone Kill Switch.

The latest Spectre x360 is 13-percent smaller than its predecessor and offers an astonishing 90-percent screen-to-body ratio. The notebook sports a metallic build that flaunts gem-cut, dual chamfer angular edges. It is currently available in two finishes – Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents and Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 02:33 pm

tags #Dell #HP #laptops

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.