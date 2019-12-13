HP's new Spectre X360 13 with 10th Gen Intel CPU and 4K OLED display arrives in India

HP just dropped the next-generation Spectre x360 13 convertible laptops in India. The Spectre x360 is the company’s flagship professional notebook and is aimed at competing with Dell’s XPS and Lenovo’s Yoga Y730 lineup.

The new Spectre notebook retains its premium design and top-of-the-line hardware. The HP Spectre x360 13 starts at Rs 99,990 in India and will be available in HP World Stores, Amazon India, Flipkart and HP’s online store.

The Spectre x360 is available in two-panel options FHD IPS or 4K OLED. The 13.3-inch panel supports HP’s True Black HDR technology for a 100,000:1 contrast ratio. Additionally, it is factory calibrated to deliver a 30-percent wider colour range than its predecessor. The 4K OLED display produces 400 nits of brightness.

In terms of performance, the HP’s new 2-in-1 notebook is equipped with a quad-core 10th Gen Intel Ice Lake processors with the latest Intel Iris Plus Graphics. The laptop also boasts 8GB of RAM and a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The Spectre x360 13 packs a 60Wh battery, which HP claims can deliver up to 22 hours of battery life on a full charge.

HP’s latest convertible laptop also arrives with updated connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6 and 4x4 Gigabit LTE. The Spectre x360 13 is equipped with two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support, a headphone/mic combo jack, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card slot, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, and a nanoSIM slot to access 4G. The notebook also gets an IR camera and fingerprint reader for Windows Hello and a Webcam/Microphone Kill Switch.