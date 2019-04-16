HPE and Nutanix announces global hybrid cloud partnership

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announces addition of Nutanix to its GreenLake pay-as-you-go managed service ecosystem. Nutanix's fast-growing Enterpise Cloud software stack will be integrated with HPE ProLiant and Apollo servers.

IDC research on Nutanix hyperconverged software reports that customers achieve a 60 percent reduction in five-year cost of operations. According to a Forrester report on the total economic impact of HPE GreenLake, customers benefit from a 30 percent Capex savings by eliminating the common practice of overprovisioning, along with a 90 percent reduction in support and professional services costs.

The partnership offers a new turnkey DX family that includes Nutanix software, pre-installed on industry-leading HPE ProLiant and Apollo servers with ILO level integration. The HPE server line, recently enhanced with HPE InfoSight's artificial intelligence and machine learning, automatically detects and prevents issues and improves performance. HPE's server products also include security enhancements with firmware protection, malware detection, and firmware recovery.

While both companies work with multiple hypervisors, an area of keen interest to customers interested in reducing licensing costs may be Nutanix's no-charge Acropolis hypervisor (AHV). The hypervisor is lightweight, fast, suited to VMs and containers, and easy to deploy.