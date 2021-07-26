HP Victus 16 Gaming Laptops launched in India with the latest AMD, Intel, Nvidia hardware: All you need to know

HP just dropped a new lineup of gaming laptops in India. The company’s new Victus notebooks are powered by the latest AMD and Intel processing hardware paired with Nvidia’s RTX-30 series GPUs. Victus by HP 16 features fast refresh rate displays, upgraded cooling features, and the Omen Gaming Hub

HP Victus E Series, Victus D Series Price in India

The Victus by HP E series laptops are priced starting at Rs 64,999 in India for the AMD-powered model, while the Victus by HP D series, which uses the 11th Gen Intel CPUs start from Rs 74,999. The AMD Victus models will be available on Amazon India, while the Intel variants will be coming to Reliance digital stores in the coming weeks.

HP Victus E Series, Victus D Series Specifications

The HP Victus E series is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processors, while the Victus D series can be configured with 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H or Core i7-11800H processors. Consumers have the option to choose between Nvidia and AMD Radeon graphics for the E series, while the D series only offers Nvidia graphics.

The Victus E series packs up to an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU or an AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphics card. The Victus D series offers up to Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop graphics. They come with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM that is expandable up to 32GB. There is a single SSD up to Gen4 512GB PCIe storage. Both HP Victus gaming laptops sport 16-inch Full HD displays with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen also features 300 nits peak brightness, and Eyesafe low blue light technology.

The laptops also offer enhanced thermal efficiency with a five-way airflow design that uses bigger vents and larger fans. The new Victus E and D series models also opt for audio from Bang & Olufsen, backlit keyboards, and the Omen Gaming Hub, which enables features like undervolting, performance mode, network booster, and system vitals. The HP Victus E series boasts a Mica Silver colour, while the Victus D series features a Blue colour.