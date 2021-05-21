HP updates its gaming portfolio with Omen 16, Omen 17, Victus laptops and Omen 25i monitor: Check price, specs

HP introduces two new omen laptops, a victus branded laptop and an omen gaming monitor

HP has updated its gaming portfolio with some new hardware and software. The top of the line Omen series of laptops sees two new additions with the Omen 16 and Omen 17.

Both laptops feature a QHD 165hz IPS panel which has a 3ms response time. HP has also made some thermal advances in the new hardware with tempest cooling technology that the company claims keeps the laptops running cool under stress. The new Omen gaming HUB allows for better control of the hardware's internals and automatically switches to keep up with the performance required for resource heavy titles.

The new laptops are also provide single panel access to SSD and RAM, so that they can be switched out more efficiently. They also have support for Wi-Fi 6E and built in Thunderbolt 4 port.

The Omen 16 can be configured with up to an Intel Core i7 1180H processor or 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor with up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, up to 1TB PCIe SSD and a Nvidia RTX 3070 laptop GPU or AMD RDNA 2 graphics. The prices for the Omen 16 will start at $1,049.99 (Approx. Rs 76,000).

The Omen 17 can be configured up to an Intel Core i9 1190H processor with graphics from a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB of DDR4 3200 Mhz RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The prices for Omen 17 start at $1,369.99 (Approx. Rs 99,900).

A more budget friendly option is the Victus laptop which has the same QHD 165Hz IPS panel but can be configured up to an Intel Core i7 1180H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H with 32GB of DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and graphics courtesy of Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU or AMD's Radeon RX 5500M. The prices for Victus start at $799.99 (Approx. Rs 58,000).

Besides the new laptop is a brand new Omen gaming monitor. The Omen 25i gaming monitor features a 165Hz IPS panel with a 3ms response rate and both AMD Freesync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. It is VESA Display HDR certified with 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 400 nits brightness with true 8-bit colour. The prices for Omen 25i gaming monitor starts at $349.99 (Approx. Rs 25,000).