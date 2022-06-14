HP Spectre x360 laptops launched in India with 12th Gen Intel CPU, 4K OLED Display

HP just dropped new Spectre notebooks in India. The HP Spectre x360 13.5 and Spectre x360 16 laptops run on Intel’s 12th Gen processors and are equipped with vibrant OLED displays.

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 features a starting price of Rs 1,29,999, while the Spectre x360 16 boasts a price tag of Rs 1,39,999 in India. HP is offering the devices with a no-cost EMI offer that can be split into 18 months. Customers will also get a two-year additional onsite warranty worth Rs 14,999 on the new Spectre laptops. Pre-booking is available on hp.com/in and in select HP World stores, Croma, and Reliance stores.

HP Spectre 16 x360 Specifications

The new 2022 HP Spectre 16 is a convertible laptop with a 16-inch 4K OLED and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen features touch and gesture support with an optional MPP 2.0 tilt pen. The new Spectre 16 x360 is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with Intel’s Arc graphics.

The new Spectre laptop also comes with Wi-Fi 6e and Thunderbolt 4 and is Intel Evo certified. It boasts built-in AI-powered features Auto-frame, Noise reduction, dynamic voice levelling, health and well-being features, AI-based privacy alert and sound enhancement.

The HP Spectre 16 (2022) is touted to deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also supports fast charging, capable of delivering a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes. In addition, the Power Saver and Adaptive battery optimiser mode are baked into the system to extend the battery life.

The new Spectre laptop also includes directional beamforming microphones and quad speakers along with bi-directional AI noise reduction. The new Backlight Adjustment feature aims to autocorrect video images in any area you are taking a video call. The Flicker Free and Anti-reflection display is TUV certified and has an Always-on blue light filter built-in.

HP Spectre 13.5 x360 Specifications

The HP Spectre 13.5 x360 features the same specifications and features as the Spectre 16 model. However, the Spectre 13.5 has a smaller 13.5-inch display size, although the rest of the display specs are the same as the 16-inch model. Like the Spectre 16 x360, the 13.5-inch model also boosts Windows 11. Lastly, the HP Spectre x360 13.5-inch laptop is the world’s first 13.5” convertible laptop PC with 5MP IR intelligent camera.