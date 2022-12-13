HP Smart Tank Printers launched in India for small businesses, homes

HP recently launched a new range of Smart Tank Printers in India for the everyday printing needs of micro and small businesses and home users. The line-up includes the HP Smart Tank 580, Smart Tank 520, and Smart Tank 210.

HP Smart Tank Printers Price in India

The HP Smart Tank 580 price in India is set at Rs 18,848, while the HP Smart Tank 520 and Smart Tank 210 will set you back Rs 15,980 and Rs 13,326, respectively.

Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, of Printing Systems, HP India Market said, “Micro, small and medium enterprises are the growth engine of India’s economy, contributing about 30 percent of the country’s GDP. MSMEs are optimistic about the future and looking for smart technology solutions that will give them a competitive advantage. HP’s Smart Tank is designed for small businesses, entrepreneurs,s and people who print a lot at home and need a smarter, more connected printing experience at an affordable cost.”

HP Smart Tank Printers Features

HP’s new printers are easy to set up and use with the aid of HP’s Smart App, which offers intuitive smart-guided buttons to guide you through everyday print, scan, copy, and fax tasks. The printers also automatically detect IDs and prints them out with the ID copy button. HP Smart Tank comes with smart features and better connectivity– including self-healing Wi-Fi and mobility with Smart App and Smart Advance.

HP’s new ink tank printers can also print up to 18,000 black pages or up to 6,000 colour pages for an uninterrupted and affordable printing experience. The printers are made with sustainability in mind, using 45 percent post-consumer recycled content. Equipped with convenient ink management, the Smart Tank printers easily monitor and maintain ink levels with ink sensors.

Moneycontrol News

