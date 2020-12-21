MARKET NEWS

HP Pro 635 Aero G7 launched in India with AMD Ryzen 4000 Series processor: Check price, specifications

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 price in India starts at Rs 74,999 (excluding taxes).

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 05:30 PM IST

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 price in India has been announced. The new premium laptop features AMD Ryzen 4000 Series processor with integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics. It is claimed to offer up to 23 hours of battery life. 

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 price in India

The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 has been launched for Rs 74,999 (excluding taxes). Customers can choose between an AMD Ryzen 5 and AMD Ryzen 7 processor. There is also an option to integrate a 42Wh battery to get up to 18 hours of juice on a single charge or a 53Wh battery that can offer up to 23 hours of juice.

HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 specifications 

The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 boots on Windows 10 Pro out of the box. The laptop features a 13.3-inch Full HD IPS display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It has an 86.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. There is a 720p HD webcam.

HP has launched the ProBook 635 Aero G7 in two models. The base model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor with 8GB RAM. The higher-end model features the AMD Ryzen 7 processor with 16GB RAM. Both come with integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics.

Consumers can choose to integrate a 42Wh battery to get up to 18 hours of juice on a single charge or a 53Wh battery that can offer up to 23 hours of juice.

The laptop comes with a 512 GB onboard SSD and a dual stereo speaker setup. It comes with Bluetooth 5, multi-user MIMO, Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6, two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, one HDMI 2.0 port, and one AC power port. 
TAGS: #HP #laptops
first published: Dec 21, 2020 05:30 pm

