HP Omen 16 (2021) launched in India with 11th Gen Intel processor: Check price, specs

HP Omen 16 launched in India is the company’s new gaming laptop that features an 11th-generation Intel processor. The 2021 gaming laptop also comes with improved thermal management with an upgraded fan design. HP Omen 16 price in India starts at Rs 1,39,999.

HP Omen 16 (2021) price in India

The HP Omen 16 was unveiled earlier this year in the US for $1,049.99 (roughly Rs 79,100). In India, the gaming laptop is launched at a starting price of Rs 1,39,999. Interested customers can purchase the laptop via HP World stores, HP online store, and other leading retail/ online stores.

HP Omen 16 (2021) specifications

The HP Omen 16 features a 16.1-inch IPS display with a QHD resolution of 2560x1440 pixels. The laptop has a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 165Hz screen. The new HP laptop also comes with TÜVRheinlan’s Eyesafe display certification.

It gets powered by an Intel 11th-generation chipset with up to Intel Core i7-11800H and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated graphics. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD.

For better thermal management, the company has improved the design. The laptop comes with an enhanced airflow mechanism. It has blades that are 2.5 times as thin and have over a 200 percent increase in blade count compared to the Omen 15. The Omen 16 2021 also comes with the company’s Omen Dynamic Power technology that is claimed to precisely identify real-time CPU and GPU capacity and dynamically allocate power between the two. This helps in providing additional headroom and optimising in-game FPS based on the current game scenery. The laptop packs up to 83Whr battery, claiming to offer up to nine hours of juice on a single charge.