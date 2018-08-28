App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 05:23 PM IST

HP is now ‘printing’ medication for US disease control and prevention agency

the HP D300e Digital Dispenser BioPrinter works as a normal ink printer but can dispense any mixture of medicine in volumes from picoliters to microliters for use for analysis functions.

Moneycontrol News

Moneycontrol News

In a pilot program, HP’s Biohacker expert is working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to “print” and examine antibiotics to resist antimicrobial resistant strains from spreading faster.

As per a report by Techcrunch, the HP D300e Digital Dispenser BioPrinter works as a normal ink printer but can dispense any mixture of medicine in volumes from picoliters to microliters for use for analysis functions.

The reason behind the spread of bugs is due to misuse of antibiotics, mainly the microorganism to develop a resistance to the medication. This is the issue that CDC expects to solve.

“As soon as a drug is accepted to be used, the countdown begins till resistance emerges,” said Jean Patel, Science Workforce Lead, Antibiotic Resistance Coordination and Technique Unit at CDC.

The HP BioPrinter is being utilised by labs and pharmaceutical firms, to examine medication for the Ebola virus and in numerous Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) purposes.

CDC will use the printers in four regional areas in the US inside the Antibiotic Resistance (AR) Lab Community for developing antimicrobial susceptibility and take a look at strategies for brand new medication.

The 3D bioprinting sector has developed rapidly due to research and development (R&D) and innovation contains printing of organs, human tissue, drug analysis, and growth. The antibiotic resistance analysis may assist affected person care groups and life spans and better deal with the curable ailments.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 05:23 pm

