HP Chromebook x360 14a with AMD CPU, HD touchscreen, up to 12.5 hours of battery life launched in India

The new HP Chromebook x360 14a is priced at Rs 32,999 in India

Moneycontrol News
October 13, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST

HP has announced a new Chromebook model in India. The new Chromebook is the first from HP to use an AMD processor and also comes with a 2-in-1 form factor, an HD display, and up to 12.5 hours of battery.

The Chromebook x360 14a is designed to “cater to the needs of students,” the company has said.

HP Chromebook x360 14a price in India

The Chromebook x360 14a is priced at Rs 32,999 in India. However, it was available for Rs 31,490 on Amazon India at the time of writing.

HP Chromebook x360 14a specs 

The HP Chromebook x360 14a is powered by an AMD 3015Ce CPU with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. The Chromebook comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage onboard that can be expanded via a microSD card (Up to 256GB). HP is also offering 100GB of cloud storage free.

The new Chromebook is an app-driven device with a plethora of inbuilt apps for the education and engagement of students.

According to HP, it is designed to cater to the needs of students aged 4-15 years. It features up to 12.5 hours of battery life and fast-charging support, powering the battery to 50 percent in just 45 minutes.

The Chromebook x360 14a sports a 14-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) touchscreen. The panel features 45 percent NTSC coverage and 250 nits of peak brightness. The laptop also boasts of a 720p HD wide-vision webcam with an integrated dual array digital mic.

It also comes with dual speakers. Connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. It features a compact and versatile design and weighs around 1.49 kg.  The  Chromebook is available in Ceramic White, Forest Teal, and Mineral Silver.
Tags: #AMD #Chromebook #HP #laptops
first published: Oct 13, 2021 12:36 pm

