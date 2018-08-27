HP and PUBG team up for tournament offering cash price of about Rs 35 lakh

Moneycontrol News

Collaborating with Intel and Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG(as it is popularly known as), HP has announced the inauguration of its OMEN by HP - Challenger Series Tournament.

Amateur PUBG players will compete to win a prize amount of USD 50,000 (nearly Rs 35,00,000).

The tournament will be held for the Asia-Pacific region and Japan and will highlight amateur PUBG players competing in a battle royale tournament.

Registrations have already begun in 11 countries that include Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, India, China, Japan, Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. Registrations will be conducted into two categories - amateur, and influencer.

Around 80 amateur teams from each country will participate in the qualifier rounds that are slated to begin on 14 September 2018. Each country will have two influencers who will be invited to form squads. These squads will then participate in the Finale. The Grand Finale will see 40 teams battling it out for the championship trophy.

As part of the tournament rule, matches will be held only in squads. Each squad will have four players in the First Person Perspective (FPP) mode. Featuring both Erangel as well as the Miramar Map, the squad will have a single stand-in player and at least three players in the squad should be from the same team.

The teams will earn their points based on their final ranks after the battle royale. Additional points will be awarded for the total number of kills. Professional players will not be allowed to participate in the tournament.