How ZestMoney is serving the credit-ready millennials

V Bhatia

Though India is primarily a debit card market, majority of these cards are dormant or used only for ATM transactions. Lizzie Chapman, Co-Founder and CEO, ZestMoney believes that a huge chunk of the credit-ready Indian population is underserved and excluded from traditional lending institutions. She explains how the company aims to empower 300 million households seeking small-ticket loans through its automated and seamless digital platforms.

Q. What are some factors propelling the growth of small-ticket loans?

A. With unprecedented access to information and ever-reducing data prices, people are digitizing their financial services and learning more about their options. With a line of credit open to them, they no longer feel that aspirational purchases are a luxury. Personal and consumer durable loans average at a little over 30%.

Q. What profile of Indians opting for these loans?

A. The broad categories would be millennials, women and those completely new to credit (NTC). Although metropolitan areas are where most borrowers are located, growing demand comes from Tier II and III locations.

Q. What are some main reasons they seek small-ticket loans?

A. As the recent ecommerce sales demonstrated, an upgrade in lifestyle is a priority for Indians, especially millennials. To not burden themselves financially by making full payment, they rely on small-ticket loans to distribute the cost of a large purchase over a period of time. Additionally, since the majority of small-ticket loans are disbursed digitally, there are no geographic limitations on where you can access them. The approval time is also shorter than in traditional banking.

Q. How is ZestMoney boosting India’s small-ticket lending scenario?

A. ZestMoney offers more than just digital EMI, the service or product it’ll be used to buy and a well-considered repayment structure. Our processes are paperless, automated and seamless: we offer the benefit of accessing credit from anywhere and at any time, and the ability to use that credit with an ever-growing number of online and offline merchants, some of whom offer 0% interest.

Q. How do you use customer profiling algorithms to analyse creditworthiness and minimize asset-liability mismatches?

A. We have a proprietary risk engine that uses alternative data for over three years. We build a risk profile for every potential borrower using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Having seen numerous applications for various loans and the repayment behaviour that are partially or fully paid off, we build proxy models to denote good or bad credit behaviour.