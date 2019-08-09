App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How Yamaha is making a tourer out of MT-15

Though it is still a digital render, it is expected that the manufacturer will use its latest 155CC engine which is equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Yamaha’s range of motorcycle covers almost every segment but the tourer, which consists of only the Tracer lineup. However, if rumours are to be believed, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer could be working on a small-capacity tourer based on the MT-15.

In an image shared on tmcblog, user Cxrider shows a digital render of the MT-15-based tourer. It also borrows aesthetic elements from the Tracer 900, which include muscular tank extensions, a split headlamp, a tall windscreen, long-travel suspension and tall handlebars with knuckle guards. The rear has been untouched.

Though it is still a digital render, it is expected that the manufacturer will use its latest 155cc engine which is equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). This engine currently powers the latest-gen R15 V3 as well as the MT-15. Though it is not the company’s smallest capacity engine, it could make for a potent competitor in the tourer segment.

Close

The 155cc engine used in the R15 V3 and the MT-15 is a fuel-injected single-cylinder unit which makes 19.3 PS of maximum power and 15 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

It is unclear whether Yamaha plans on converting this digital render into reality, but if the company decides to do so, it could unveil a concept version at this year’s EICMA.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 06:04 pm

