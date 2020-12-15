How Twitter reacted to Google Search, Gmail, YouTube outages

Google, YouTube, Gmail, and other Google services went down for about an hour yesterday (December 14, 2020). The search giant attributed the outage to an “internal storage quota issue” and claimed it would conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure that the issue does not occur in the future.



I’m sitting here in the dark in my toddler’s room because the light is controlled by @Google Home. Rethinking... a lot right now.

— Joe Brown (@joemfbrown) December 14, 2020



even google knows it's time for a chai break

— zomato (@zomato) December 14, 2020



Perfect end to this piece on the BBC about the #GoogleDown story... pic.twitter.com/LPTm4onLQ0

— Harsh Verma (@harsh__verma) December 14, 2020



Google is broken! Help! I can't turn on lights, cameras or thermostat. lord, if you wanted me to have a nervous breakdown, just say that. #googleoutage#googlenest#googlewifi#googlehome#googleassistant

— Tashala (@just_tashala) December 14, 2020



*YouTube not working*

Damn. Let me Google and see what's wrong.

*Google down*

DAMN. Let me email my friends and tell them.

*Gmail Down*

OH COME ON! — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) December 14, 2020

However, Google’s brief outage affected several users worldwide, which shouldn’t come as a surprise as billions of people all around the globe use Google, YouTube, and other Google services. This prompted a storm of tweets from users across the globe. Here are some of their best reactions.