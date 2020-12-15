MARKET NEWS

How Twitter reacted to Google Search, Gmail, YouTube outages

The affected Google services came back online after about an hour of outage.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 04:27 PM IST

Google, YouTube, Gmail, and other Google services went down for about an hour yesterday (December 14, 2020). The search giant attributed the outage to an “internal storage quota issue” and claimed it would conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure that the issue does not occur in the future.

However, Google’s brief outage affected several users worldwide, which shouldn’t come as a surprise as billions of people all around the globe use Google, YouTube, and other Google services. This prompted a storm of tweets from users across the globe. Here are some of their best reactions.








