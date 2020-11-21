PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 21, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How to recognise any song on iPhone with a single tap

To identify a song playing nearby, you need to have an iPhone that is running on iOS 14.2 or newer.

Moneycontrol News

Apple introduced a bunch of new features in iOS 14 for the iPhone 12 (Review) family and older generation iPhone models. Among the list of iOS 14 features is one which lets you recognise any song with a single tap. 

Apple is making use of its Shazam acquisition that made it in 2018 for an estimated $400 million. Users do not necessarily need to have the music discovery app installed on their devices. To identify a song playing nearby, you need to have an iPhone that is running on iOS 14.2 or newer. Next, you need to add the toggle to the Control Centre on your device.

Here’s how you can recognise any song on your iPhone:

Close

— Ensure that your iPhone is running on iOS 14.2 or newer. To check, go to Settings > General > Software update.

— Once done, open the Settings app and tap on Control Centre.

— Next, scroll down under “More Controls” and tap on the green “+” sign next to Music Recognition.

 — Now that you have added the toggle to the Control Centre, you can recognise any song with a single tap.

That’s it. Next time you want to identify a particular song playing in the background, access the Control Centre and tap on the Music Recognition icon.

-- For iPhone X and newer with Face ID, swipe down from the top-right corner and tap on the Music Recognition icon with the Shazam logo (S).

-- For iPhones with Home Button, swipe up from the bottom to access the Control Centre and tap on the Music Recognition icon.
First Published on Nov 21, 2020 08:20 am

tags #Apple #iOS 14 #iPhone #smartphones

