How to fix dark mode for Facebook on iOS devices

Facebook's new dark mode for iOS devices has a bug, here's how you can fix it

After a recent update, it looks like a lot of people have encountered a bug with their Facebook app on iPhones that disables the new 'Dark Mode' option from the app. Android users were faced with a similar problem but the company confirmed it has issued fixes for the Android app and the problem should be resolved now.

On iOS, it seems the problem still hasn't gone away, so here are a few tips on how to re-enable it on your iOS devices.

The first thing you need to do is to uninstall the Facebook app. Start with quitting the app on your phone and making sure it isn't running in the background. You can do this easily by swiping up from the bottom of the screen and flicking the Facebook app off the display. Alternatively, if you are on iPhone 8 or lower, you can double-tap the home button and then swipe up on the Facebook app.

Now uninstall the app as you normally would with other iOS apps and then reinstall it from the app store. Now head into iPhone settings and look for the apps section. Tap on it and select Facebook from the list.

Now turn on "Upload HD Video" and "Upload HD Photos" in the settings and exit. Now open the Facebook app and the 'dark mode' should be back.