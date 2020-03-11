How startups are making the biggest impact on the sports industry

Piyush Kumar

Just a couple of years back, consuming sports meant a group of friends watching a live cricket or football match in a living room or sports bars. Weekend plans were aligned with the broadcast timings of a big game and channels like Star Sports, ESPN and Sony Six went on to become household names.

With the rising penetration of smartphones, internet and digitalisation making lives fast-paced and edgy, sports consumption shifted to mobile. Games can now be watched through live streaming on OTT platforms. Sports aficionados can now easily consume sports on-the-go, while commuting or across any remote location.

However, ease in sports consumption is not the only major impact new-age startups are bringing in the industry. Technology is also rewriting the way conversations have traditionally transpired around sports. Gone are the days when people rooted for their favourite teams and had lengthy discussions over it on their lunch tables or coffee tables. Today, sporting conversations are not restricted to physical spaces. They can be materialised over tech-enabled, social platforms where users from any part of the country can interact, stay connected 24x7 and engage more with the sport they love, virtually.

The new-age startups are striving to build a robust community of sports fans. Their mobile platforms are not just letting the users indulge in prediction games, chat forums, quizzes, trivia and news updates, but are also enabling them to go live during the matches to mingle with the like-minded sports followers and further savour the rush and the action. Such second screen experience also allows the broadcasters, teams, and leagues to identify user behaviour of the sports fans that are engaged with the action on the pitch on a real-time basis.

With the globalized and digitized world that we live in, India, which was once a country dominated by cricket lovers, is finally recognising other sports as well. The number of sports leagues across various disciplines is also increasing significantly, enabling fans to connect in a more meaningful way. NBA, Premier League, IPL, Olympics, FIFA World Cup, pro Kabaddi, Premier Badminton League, Wimbledon are some of the sports leagues emerging as the new favourites among the avid sports fans in the country. Sports startups are introducing live and user-generated sports content on their apps to reach out to millions of loyal fans and help the teams expand their fan base. It also allows players to connect with their supporters easily that can eventually contribute to a highly satisfied consumer base.

The remarkable shift in the sports broadcasting pattern initiated by the new-age startups is in tune with the digital audiences of today. Moreover, taking a cue from the disruptions in the music industry with the likes of Tik Tok and LIKE app, digitalization of sports consumption has been shaped by the fans and promises an optimistic future in the long-term.