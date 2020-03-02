How Reverie’s language tech makes banking ‘local’

Reverie Language Technologies, an Indic language localization and user engagement solution provider for digital platforms, is the company behind the localizing in-app content for the BHIM app-- in 11 Indian languages, which resulted in a threefold increase in total download of the app.

It offers end-to-end language solutions for various industry verticals and helps them to communicate with new consumers through its Language-as-a-Service (LaaS) model, using technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Neural Machine Translation (NMT). The platform is available on cloud or can be deployed in enterprises' infrastructure and can scale with their quality and performance.

Founded in 2009, Reverie's LaaS platform will enable comprehensive Indic language user experience by providing services such as Local-Language Translation, Transliteration, Device Input, and Search, through a set of APIs. Reverie's solution supports 11 Indic languages and makes it accessible around the world. Languages offered by Reverie Technologies include Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Vivekanand Pani, CTO & Co-founder, Reverie Technologies shares more details on how the Fintech sector is gearing up to use language technology.

Edited excerpts:

Q: How can digital banking, Fintech and other financial services be ready to engage with language first customers?

A: India has become the second-largest online market in the world with over 560 million internet users. With the advancement in technology, banks are now expanding their consumer base and reaching out to tier-2 and tier-3 markets. But, majority of users in these markets are Indian language users. In order to engage with the language first customers, banks and fintech will have to speak their language.

Localized banking platforms will not only help in educating first-time customers but will also aid in strengthening their relationships with existing customers. Banks and financial service providers can now have customers access their content, initiate user interactions through text or speech, and communicate back with their users in all Indian languages, thereby increasing potential reach to more than 90% of language first Indian internet users.

Q: Is a lack of end-to-end language localization responsible for banking frauds? How do you think language tech can curtail these frauds?

A: Yes, to a great extent it is. With the rise in digitization, banking has come to literally everyone’s fingertips, but are we really financially inclusive? Despite the fact that only 10% of Indians are English literate, almost all banking communication happens in English. Language plays a key role when it comes to communication. When we receive OTP or any other important details in a language we don’t understand, we share it with others without understanding the intent. Such situations lead to banking fraud. That’s where language technology comes into play. End-to-end localization not only gives us ease of access, but it also makes us financially inclusive in a true sense. When we receive an alert or notification in our preferred language it becomes easier to interpret its intent and use.

Q: Tell us about a few use cases to showcase the impact of Reverie’s language technology for the BFSI Sector?

A: We have fully localized the in-app content for the BHIM app, in 11 Indian languages, which resulted in a 3x increase in total download of the app.

Reverie helped Vijaya Bank (now known as Bank of Baroda) localize its SMS services in four Indian languages, resulting in customer retention and improved customer experience. It has also resulted in hassle-free customer onboarding. Interestingly, for this segment, personalization is as important as localization. This user group engages more with communication channels when they are addressed by their names. We have helped HDFC by localizing their web pages in eight Indian languages. Running regional language festive campaigns through those pages has resulted in an increased customer base.

Motilal Oswal is another example where investors are able to transact in their choice of languages.

The true power of localization is felt only when every content on a screen is shown in Indian languages if this is not followed than users tend to drop off.