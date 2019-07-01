App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How Paytm’s AI-based router facilitates seamless digital payments

Merchants partnered with other payment gateways can also use this engine.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Paytm, a leading e-commerce platform in India has announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based router. According to the company, merchants partnered with other payment gateways can also use this engine to improve the success rates of digital payments for their businesses.

Additionally, the Paytm Payment Gateway offers smart processing of bank OTPs while optimizing bank pages. The engine’s algorithm automatically calculates the success rate for every card bin and for every bank, routing payment traffic to the best performing aggregator offering different payment modes in real-time.

“Most of our merchant partners spend massively on customer acquisition and retention. The last thing they want is losing a customer due to payment failure,” said Puneet Jain, Vice President, Paytm Payment Gateway. “The AI-based routing engine addresses this problem by optimizing the payment workflows and routing the transaction to the best-performing payment aggregator in real time. Further, it will help online merchants reduce development effort to enable various payment gateway providers and achieve faster time to market.”

Close

Talking about how the engine works, he said that it uses Big Data analytics to provide merchants with a comprehensive analysis of their sales, transactions and success rates in an easy-to-refer dashboard. Sitting atop multiple payment aggregators, it analyzes data in real time to route transactions dynamically to the best performing aggregator for improved success rates.

related news

Currently, processing over 400 million transactions every month, Paytm is expecting a 2X growth in the transactions that are processed on its platform by the end of FY 2020. It will also invest INR 250 crore to expand its presence in Tier 4 and 5 towns and reach over 20 million merchants across India by the end of this fiscal. In November 2018, Paytm claimed it has network of 9.8 million offline merchants, of which six million accept UPI payments.

Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice-President, Paytm said, “More than 1.2 crore merchants across the country already accept payments through Paytm QR. However, the majority of these are based in larger towns and cities. We are aiming to reach merchants in smallest of towns across India such as Ajmer, Bekgaon, Kurnool, Rohtak, and Latur.”

Recently, the company claimed to have achieved a Gross Transaction Value of more than $50 billion, while clocking 5.5 billion transactions in FY19. It attributed this growth to its digital payments solutions online and offline for multiple use cases, including retail payments, fees, utility payments, travel booking, entertainment, games, and more. It is now looking at crossing 12 billion transactions by the end of FY20.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 06:16 pm

tags ##ByeBai #AI #BFSITech #fintech

