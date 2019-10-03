How PayNearby enables financial inclusion through Kirana Stores

The financial services sector in India has undoubtedly seen significant developments in recent times, but the ground reality remains largely the same.

According to reports, while 4 out of 5 adults in the country today have a bank account, 78 percent of our transactions are still made in cash. This signifies how there is a large gap in the existence of bank accounts and their actual usage. Moreover, 48 percent of the country’s bank accounts have witnessed no transactional activities in the last one year.

“Financial services need to be available to the masses in a format that they can access, trust, and consume easily and effortlessly,” Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder & CEO, PayNearby, a hyperlocal fintech network that enables retailers at the first mile to offer digital financial and non-financial services to masses.

Bajaj spoke to Moneycontrol.com on how his company is facilitating financial inclusion through “Digital Pradhans”.

Edited excerpts:

Q: PayNearby aims to transform the Nearby retail stores into Fintech Marts. Tell us more about this.

A: It is important that we create an ecosystem that services the large unbanked and underserved populations spread across vast geographies, who have limited access to credit, lack financial and technological literacy, and are susceptible to the risks of life backed with zero protection plans.

When we talk about the supply side, we have observed how while retail is evolving rapidly, retailers are not. At present, small and medium-sized shops—oft-managed by an owner, his family, and 2-3 accomplices—are facing stiff competition both from ecommerce as well as from large format supermarkets. In order to stay relevant and thrive in today’s economy, these small business owners need to evolve and stay updated. Retailing, which contributes to 8 percent of the country’s employment, has been observed to have deep-rooted relationships in the communities and neighborhoods where they are located. It is important to nurture and harness this community to bring over-the-top banking services to the bottom of the pyramid. Therefore, the inception of PayNearby, and the concept of transforming nearby retail stores into FinTech marts, was a culmination of all of this.

Q: How far have you reached in delivering this vision?

A: Through our extensive pan-India network of over ~6.9 lakh Digital Pradhans, we serve more than ~8 crore customers across 16,722 PIN codes with a monthly throughput of 4, 200+ crores in the country today. We aspire to scale this number significantly and ensure that every Indian, no matter where they are, have access to all basic financial and non-financial products and services.

We have also been working on the granular level while serving in the 115 Aspirational Districts in the country. In early 2018, these districts had been identified by NITI Ayog as the most backward districts of the country that needed transformational changes. We have enabled financial inclusion worth Rs. 775 Crores to the citizens in these districts through 35 Lakh transactions in the month of June 2019 alone.

The company wants to foray into international markets and is actively evaluating Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and other South Asian markets for future expansion prospects.

Q: How important is the role of technology in aiding this transformation?

A: At PayNearby, we ensure that we have a very agile approach toward technology. Leveraging automation to simplify processes and minimize manual work is essential. Keeping this in consideration, the entire focus of the technology team is to create user experience-based products that help our retailer friends to serve their customers better. We use advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning to create simple and efficient micro experiences for our retailers. The automation at the backend has further helped us in scaling and handling volumes. Essentially, we apply the mantra of “Automate or Eliminate” in all the tech processes we carry out.

Technological stack built on the digital railroads of NPCI and our banking partners, have been combined with proprietary technology to provide a powerful ecosystem that allows for scale and flexibility. Breakthrough initiatives have been implemented across the board, whether it is InsureTech, RegTech, machine learning or AI, that enables a seamless onboarding and transactional experience for our Digital Pradhans.

Q: What are the biggest challenges you face while trying to digitally empower small stores, which are probably tuned to traditional ways of business?

A: The major challenge was most of the small store owners are tech shy and need to adapt to the technology. As most of them are first time adapters the UX needs to be very friendly and easy to understand.

From our in-depth research and understanding at ground level during and post demonetization, we acknowledge that the retail sector is evolving and retailers are gradually catching up. While the problem of cash unavailability and convenience of digital payments enabled many consumers to start ordering from online or e-commerce players, this substantially damaged the business flows of mom-and-pop kirana shops all over. There were two elements prevailing in this situation. First was the capability to digitally service customers through online platforms thus providing the convenience of placing order from mobile apps, and getting AI-based recommendations, prices, offers, and delivery experience. Second was the mindset to adopt technology in these changing times.