How ‘one-click payment’ helps PayPal reduce Online cart abandonment instances

Six months ago, PayPay started a technology test run especially for the Indian market. This was to overcome one of the biggest challenges faced by ecommerce companies – of online customers who browse for products, put it in the shopping cart, but leave the site without buying it. According to research company Fullestop, on an average, 75 percent of online shoppers abandon shopping carts. Some top reasons behind include extra costs like shipping and tax (61 percent), complicated checkout process (27 percent) and problem in calculating total order cost (24 percent).

To boost the completion of a purchase, PayPal tested a new technology in India. Instead of multiple authentication steps, which can frustrate customers, the one-click technology simplified the buying process. And the test is apparently showing good results.

According to PayPal India’s MD, Anupam Pahuja, conversion rates of customers finally buying the product recorded a 90 percent rate after the six month trial. Its conversion rate in core markets globally is around 89 percent.

This latent potential has prompted the company to pay closer attention to fast growing India, which is seeing a whopping rise in digital payments. A 2018 Credit Suisse report estimates India’s total digital payment market to grow to $1 trillion by 2023, led by development in mobile payments. Digital payments aggregate less than $200 billion, of which mobile stood at $10 billion in FY 18-19. At the same time, the country is adding more mobile phone users, which currently stands at around 450 million users.

Last month, the US payments company opened its third technology centre, in Hyderabad. It has 3,500 employees in India and plans to hire 1,200 more by the end of this year, as it ramps up its national presence. This comes after the company launched its domestic business in November 2017 to allow merchants to process both local and global payments in India. The $120 billion company is using its learnings over the past two years to undertake initiatives that will help it widen its merchant and consumer network in India.