Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How ‘one-click payment’ helps PayPal reduce Online cart abandonment instances

PayPal’s India-centric test-run of one-click payment authentication technology is likely to reduce instances of shoppers not completing an online purchase.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Six months ago, PayPay started a technology test run especially for the Indian market. This was to overcome one of the biggest challenges faced by ecommerce companies – of online customers who browse for products, put it in the shopping cart, but leave the site without buying it. According to research company Fullestop, on an average, 75 percent of online shoppers abandon shopping carts. Some top reasons behind include extra costs like shipping and tax (61 percent), complicated checkout process (27 percent) and problem in calculating total order cost (24 percent).

To boost the completion of a purchase, PayPal tested a new technology in India. Instead of multiple authentication steps, which can frustrate customers, the one-click technology simplified the buying process. And the test is apparently showing good results.

According to PayPal India’s MD, Anupam Pahuja, conversion rates of customers finally buying the product recorded a 90 percent rate after the six month trial. Its conversion rate in core markets globally is around 89 percent.

This latent potential has prompted the company to pay closer attention to fast growing India, which is seeing a whopping rise in digital payments. A 2018 Credit Suisse report estimates India’s total digital payment market to grow to $1 trillion by 2023, led by development in mobile payments. Digital payments aggregate less than $200 billion, of which mobile stood at $10 billion in FY 18-19. At the same time, the country is adding more mobile phone users, which currently stands at around 450 million users.

Last month, the US payments company opened its third technology centre, in Hyderabad. It has 3,500 employees in India and plans to hire 1,200 more by the end of this year, as it ramps up its national presence. This comes after the company launched its domestic business in November 2017 to allow merchants to process both local and global payments in India. The $120 billion company is using its learnings over the past two years to undertake initiatives that will help it widen its merchant and consumer network in India.

Pahuja added that the company is becoming popular in the tier two and three cities, especially amongst small businesses, manufacturers and individual contractors. This will put PayPal in competition with Paytm, Mobikwik, PhonePe, RuPay, etc, which are offering cashbacks and other discounting methods to add more users to its network. But PayPal seems undeterred, as it is confident that the Indian market can accommodate more players.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 07:33 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

