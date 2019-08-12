App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How is Volkswagen helping its flood-affected customers in Vadodara?

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Volkswagen India is reaching out to its flood-affected customers in Vadodara, Gujarat. The German automobile manufacturing company is offering free roadside assistance and has strengthened the inventory of its service centres.

The flood-affected customers can call 1800 102 1155 or 1800 419 1155 toll-free numbers for assistance. They will be provided with free transport to the nearest service station and are also offered a discount on repair cost.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Owing to severe floods in Vadodara, we, at Volkswagen, are taking special measures to address the ongoing inconvenience faced by our esteemed customers. Our team of highly experienced service technicians present across Gujarat are working dedicatedly towards providing timely and seamless services to our customers in order to bring the situation back to normal.”

Volkswagen has a wide lineup in India which includes the Polo/Polo GT hatchback, the Ameo and Vento sedans as well as the Passat luxury sedan. It has also launched the Tiguan SUV in India, along with various special editions for its models.

Recently, Volkswagen unveiled the interiors of its first production-spec all-electric car, the ID.3. It is equipped with a floating digital driver’s display which is expected to be mounted on the steering control. It also gets a gear lever with the electronic parking brake integrated into the display console. The centre console gets an infotainment system, which has some features which can be accessed by the keyword ‘Hello ID’. The car also gets touch controls on its steering wheel in place of buttons, to enhance its futuristic feel.

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:52 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends #Vadodara floods #Volkswagen

