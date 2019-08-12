How is Volkswagen helping its flood-affected customers in Vadodara?

Volkswagen India is reaching out to its flood-affected customers in Vadodara, Gujarat. The German automobile manufacturing company is offering free roadside assistance and has strengthened the inventory of its service centres.

The flood-affected customers can call 1800 102 1155 or 1800 419 1155 toll-free numbers for assistance. They will be provided with free transport to the nearest service station and are also offered a discount on repair cost.

Speaking on this initiative, Mr Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Owing to severe floods in Vadodara, we, at Volkswagen, are taking special measures to address the ongoing inconvenience faced by our esteemed customers. Our team of highly experienced service technicians present across Gujarat are working dedicatedly towards providing timely and seamless services to our customers in order to bring the situation back to normal.”

Volkswagen has a wide lineup in India which includes the Polo/Polo GT hatchback, the Ameo and Vento sedans as well as the Passat luxury sedan. It has also launched the Tiguan SUV in India, along with various special editions for its models.