How India’s Neobank 'Open' is breaking the banking stereotype

Start-ups and small businesses are growing rapidly in India. With all the challenges that come with growth, these businesses also face several setbacks while dealing with financial institutions and managing their books. The financial services required by these fast-paced businesses are different and banks find it difficult to cater to their ever-changing needs. Eyeing an opportunity in the void, entrepreneur couple Anish Achutan and Mabel Chacko launched OPEN- a neo banking platform in 2017. Designed to address issues faced by small businesses and start-ups, this platform provides them services beyond banking. With the conception to address the hitches in the SME segment, it works as an extension to automate the finances of the businesses.

Like any other offline bank functioning in the country, Open offers a range of features in addition to the solutions offered by banks. With all struggles that come from maintaining several accounts, releasing payments to employees and recording the spending of the day-to-day task, Open has become a true business enabler to small and medium-sized enterprises.

The neo banking platform leverages EKYC and ESIGN to ease account opening procedures and has linked up with VISA to offer expense cards to account holders. In addition to its banking features, it provides payment gateways, book-keeping services, HR tools and third-party app integrations, on its dashboard. CEO, Anish says he realised that using multiple dashboards for invoicing, book-keeping and making payments, requires a lot of extra time and effort. He focussed on providing a comprehensive solution to address the major requirements through a single dashboard.

When it comes to pricing, standard services of OPEN are free but customers can pay for additional services as required by them. Anish, says he is eyeing the micro-entrepreneurs and freelancers and OPEN strives to provide innovative personalised products to merchants. Anish has founded three other payment start-ups before OPEN, namely Cashnxt, Zwitch (later acquired by Citrus Payments) and Neartivity payments. The stringent laws for procuring a banking license in India were a major challenge for him while setting up OPEN.