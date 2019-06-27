How Indian BFSI sector is managing regulatory changes

The BFSI segment in India is used to recurrent regulatory changes and reforms. However, dealing with any new policy, or even a change in one, is not any easy task. It involves consulting with experts about the various possible outcomes, conferring with different departments on compliance, training people on adherence to avoid any fiscal and legal repercussion, etc. And often within defined timelines and stringent guidelines.

The past couple of years, banks have encountered several regulatory requirements, from following protocols related to data secrecy to adoption of more automation. At a recent event on the triggers for these changes, Gururaj Rao, CIO of Mahindra Finance said that it was largely because of demonetization and the after effect of Goods and Service Tax (GST), which compelled banking and non-banking financial companies (NBFC) to comply with various mandated regulations. “We have to keep adjusting to the changes and need to cover the usages to protect the customers and economy,” he said.

However, this threw up several challenges as many institutions were not ready to deal with these changes and the policies also went through various amendments. In addition to upskilling their internal talent pool, they started looking outward for assistance in helping them making this transition.

Sanjay Padmakar Narkar, CTO, IDFC Bank noted that many banks sought help from consultants, and started looking to European examples. “Hence, there isn’t any fixed methodology. It’s moving towards automation and data moving towards regulator helps in better control. That’s the way to go forward,” he explained.

According to Vivek Belgavi, PwC India there is a need for sandboxes in this domain, considering the data maturity curve. “Through a five year lens, we need to sort it out,” he noted.

He said this following the release of Reserve Bank of India’s draft 'Enabling Framework for Regulatory Sandbox'. A sandbox is an enabling infrastructure for fintech to test a bank’s products and services. It protects the bank's core banking solution (CBS) and allows the interface to test a product in a scalable manner, reducing the time-to-market. The configuration also allows room for failure without actually going for a commercial launch.

Globally, regulators allow sandbox innovators to share customer data of banks in a secure environment. RBI also announced that it would soon allow sandbox in India by creating a regulatory and supervisory framework for the banks and institutions. However, this has raised issues of data protection and customer's privacy and how to avoid data leakage and breach.

According to Sujatha Mohan, Head-Digital & New initiatives, RBL Bank, while the regulatory changes are taking place at great pace, the implementation strategy has yet to be ironed out properly. “India is moving toward digitized economy. As practices change, we’ll need better controls,” she said.

This is opined by Milind Kulkarni, CIO, STT Global Data Centers India. He said, “Data governance is key for us and technology will advance faster. Therefore, how we adapt to that with regulatory and compliance framework will be classic case to look at.”