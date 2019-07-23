How HSBC digitized receivables using Identitii Tokenization technology

Global banking major, HSBC, teamed up with Australia-based Identitii and announced the launch of its Digital Accounts Receivable Tool (HSBC DART) for its corporate clients in India. HSBC DART is a secure digital information exchange offered under its Global Liquidity and Cash Management (GLCM) business and Identitii’s tokenization technology is integrated into it. The bank’s corporate buyers and vendors can now connect and share data securely on this network.

The collaboration between HSBC and Identitii has resulted in the addition of a security layer that protects data transmission, enabling businesses to communicate additional information when sending invoices or payments. This streamlines the client experience and automates the accounts receivable process for HSBC’s corporate clients and their network of buyers. It also reduces their dependence on manual processes, and makes the information flow faster.

The bank now plans to launch HSBC DART in new markets in Asia to support its corporate clientele. Nicholas Soo, HSBC Director and Regional Head of Payment Products for GLCM, said, “Developing HSBC DART with Identitii has helped us solve a key pain point in receivables by digitizing the client experience, and creating an ecosystem where our clients and their customers connect to improve efficiency through the secure exchange of information.”

“HSBC’s DART is an industry first,” added Identitii’s CEO, Nick Armstrong. “It is the culmination of innovative work undertaken by both Identitii and HSBC to solve a particular challenge in how corporates and banks communicate and reconcile financial messages. HSBC DART improves the entire accounts receivable process for corporate clients by boosting working capital efficiency, and providing increased data integrity and security.”

The bank and Identitii plan to commence Phase Two of their collaboration, which will integrate new functionality, while expanding the tool to newer geographic markets, focusing on Asia. Earlier this year, it had begun testing its PayMe system in Hong Kong using HSBC’s eWallet. Corporate customers could accept digital payments from PayMe users via QR code.

HSBC has been bullish on the Indian market as its own survey on more than 2,500 companies across 14 markets globally showed that businesses in the country are very optimistic about their growth prospects, despite subdued macro-economic conditions. In the last fiscal, the Indian economy grew at 6.8% and HSBC’s survey showed that Indian businesses have the greatest investment appetite globally, and none of the respondents mentioned any plans to decrease their level of investment.

"The strength of the Indian economy and its demographic potential offer multiple opportunities for growth. We believe that innovation as well as effective utilisation of technology will be critical in driving the next phase of growth for Indian businesses," Rajat Verma, Head of Commercial Banking, HSBC India had said.