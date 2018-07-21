How has the BPM industry changed after its automation pivot?

Three years later

Sunaina (name changed) was working with a top IT firm when she got an offer from a Gurugram-based business process management company. Not many would have taken it, but she took a chance., she is glad she took the risk.

“Initially even I wasn’t convinced about making the switch from IT to BPM. But three years in, I have seen that the quality of work and the kind of effort BPM companies put in is better,” said a Gurugram-based employee of a large business process management firm.

Once seen by urban youth as a stopgap arrangement, a means to earn an easy buck straight out of engineering college until they landed a 'proper job' with one of the large IT services providers, the business process outsourcing industry has come a long way from its call centre days and transitioned into BPM.

An engineer who has worked with one of the top three Indian IT companies for over 10 years now, remembers the initial days: “There was some time between when I finished college and I was going to join this company in 2007. For those few months, I and a few of my friends joined this BPO (business process outsourcing) in (then) Gurgaon and it was the best, most carefree time in my life.”

He remembers the late night shift and diction classes (“who knew there was an American way to pronounce the 'T' sound!”), the Gurugram parantha waalas and the feel of the first few thousand rupees that landed in his bank account for two months. “It was never meant to be a serious job,” he added.

One of the most persistent themes the BPM industry has had to grapple with is that of its image.

Around 2006-07, a US-based movie and television series that showed Indian BPO workers with fake accents in small town India was panned as being racist and portraying Indians in poor light. The series ran for only one season, but etched an image of call centre employees in the minds of the English-speaking world.

Even in India, there were movies that portrayed the sector as being the last resort of the otherwise unemployed.

“This (portrayal) created a popular perception that BPO was a low-end business,” said KS Viswanathan, Vice President, Industry Initiatives at The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom).

The industry wasn’t helped by reports of fraud and fly-by-night operators conning clients and siphoning off money over the years that followed. The negative international press coverage did not make it any easier.

With the rise of cybercrime, reports of customer details being put up for sale and siphoning off of money through smaller call centre operations also led to a negative image of the industry.

What followed was a campaign to reposition and rebrand the industry around 2013-2014. Industry body Nasscom too also renamed the BPO sector as BPM.

In 2016, Nasscom said it had set up a Consumer Interest Protection Task Force under the then BPM Council Chairman, Keshav Murugesh, who is also the group CEO of WNS, one of the largest BPO firms based in India.

The idea was to “proactively detail an action plan for the BPM industry in India to further strengthen its efforts to protect consumer interests globally from fraudulent acts perpetrated by unscrupulous elements, including those using the Internet as a medium”.

By 2016, the industry body had managed to reach out to 70,000 students through five colleges each in Chandigarh and Bengaluru with the message to make the BPM industry 'world worthy'. It even hired advertising firm JWT for the project.

The BPO industry that began with call centres, had finally started to move to higher-value services such analytics, finance and accounting and healthcare services.

Changing times

But times have changed. As the Indian technology services sector grapples with slowing growth, the BPM industry has been outpacing its sister IT industry as the positive impact of automation begins to show.

“The BPO sector has been going through somewhat of a renaissance as it has embraced the new digital business model. Its growth rate has increased and now is greater than the IT segment,” said Peter-Bendor Samuel, CEO of research group Everest Research.

In 2017-18, the global BPM market grew 3.4 percent year-on-year to $189 billion, according to data from International Data Corporation (IDC). In comparison, the Indian BPM industry grew at over 8 percent YoY, a trend that is expected to continue into this year as well, according to the National Association of Software and Services Companies.

In absolute numbers, the Indian BPM sector clocked $32 billion in revenue, of which $4.1 billion is the domestic opportunity and exports were more than $28 billion.

IT services in India grew 7 percent in the last year according to Nasscom data.

The automation pivot

Analysts largely agree that the change in fortunes of the BPM industry came with automation.

“Automation is having a huge impact on the BPM landscape to the point where most BPM deals today incorporate 'bots plus humans' as a standard, interchangeable options for clients. I think process automation is the 'new outsourcing', where deals are spiked with robotic process automation to deliver the numbers,” said Phil Fersht, CEO of research firm HfS Research.

RPA, an oft-heard word at industry conferences, is essentially automating repetitive tasks with the help of software. This helps companies keep costs low and increase productivity.

Automation is not a new phenomenon, and programming software to be able to perform tasks was also not unheard of. So why is it being hailed as the harbinger of good fortune for the BPM sector now?

“Earlier, automation was expensive, meant only for the big (IT) boys. Now, with open source and cloud technology reducing infrastructure management costs, automation has become truly democratised,” said Sanchit Vir Gogia, CEO of research and advisory firm Greyhound Research.

The Indian IT industry is also talking about automation, but as legacy work moves towards more efficient digital models, revenues have compressed, making growth harder for the industry, said Everest’s Bendor-Samuel.

As new technologies refresh the voice/call centre services, there is an opportunity for higher margin higher value services. “In other areas RPA has opened up new areas for the provers. All this paints a bright future for the BPS (BPM) industry, which looks to outperform its sister IT industry for the foreseeable future,” he added. ​

BPM companies are using robotic process automation for repetitive, low-end tasks that do not require human judgement, WNS Global Services CEO Keshav Murugesh told Moneycontrol in an interaction last month.

Some of these activities are document processing, responding to customer queries, reading and organising data, or making relevant suggestions based on records of previous queries.

The efficiency impact showed in its results: the Mumbai-headquartered BPM provider’s profit more than doubled in the last year.

Genpact, arguably one of the best known BPM firms in India, has also been building and refining its digital strategy over the last four years. Tiger Tyagarajan, Genpact’s Chief Executive, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview last month that a year ago it launched a “comprehensive automation to AI platform, which is being extremely well received in the marketplace”.

Competition rising, but India stands to win

Over the years, India has been challenged by other Asian countries as low cost destinations: Philippines, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, China and Poland.

As voice-based work expands to more technology-based offerings, including 'chat only deals' where clients only ask for chatbots for support, India is still at an advantage, said Fersht.

In terms of BPM deals, he said it is “India for non-voice, the Philippines for voice. Romania and Poland are very strong destinations too for voice.”

The other area where India wins is its huge talent pool: with over 3 million engineers graduating each year. There is also a host of other professionals that the industry is now employing as focus shifts to specialised skills.

According to Nasscom’s Viswanthan, the BPM industry employs 15 percent of engineers, 8 percent medical doctors, 8 percent PhDs, 23 percent chartered accountants, and 40 percent commerce graduates.

“Even though automation is taking hold, pure number crunching for big data, analytics and other technology requires statisticians and mathematicians, who are being trained. It’s a big opportunity for the industry,” said Gogia.

With digital and analytics taking over low level work, margins are rising and the BPM firms who have invested in these capabilities are on the growth path.