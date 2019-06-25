App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How has KTM made the 790 Duke a potent competitor

The 790 Duke bears an almost indistinguishable resemblance to its elder sibling, the 1290 Super Duke R.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer is gearing up for the launch of its latest sports naked offering in India, the 790 Duke. While the motorcycle is expected to be launched by the end of this year, its facts and figures have already raised the expectations of the people.

The 790 Duke bears an almost indistinguishable resemblance to its bigger sibling, the 1290 Super Duke R. It gets the Duke series’ signature split LED headlamp setup, tank shrouds and sharp styling. However, it is a very compact motorcycle, being only slightly larger than the 390 Duke.

KTM has equipped the 790 with the company's first LC8 parallel-twin engine which makes 105 PS of maximum power and 87 Nm of peak torque. It has a dry weight of 169 kg which gives it a power-to-weight ratio of 621 PS per ton. This makes it one of the lightest sports naked in its segment. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quick shifter as standard.

Close

The motorcycle is equipped with four rider modes including Sport, Street, Rain and Track. It has an inertial measurement unit (IMU) and 9-level traction control. Other electronic aids include engine braking control, adjustable wheelie control and cornering ABS with Supermoto mode.

related news

KTM is expected to give the 790 Duke a price tag of around the Rs 6 lakh mark (ex-showroom). This would make it one of the cheapest motorcycles in its segment which will add to its potency as a competitor. The 790 Duke will be pitted against Kawasaki Z900 and Triumph Street Triple RS among others. It could be launched by the end of this year.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #790 Duke #Auto #KTM #Technology #trends

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.