How has KTM made the 790 Duke a potent competitor

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer is gearing up for the launch of its latest sports naked offering in India, the 790 Duke. While the motorcycle is expected to be launched by the end of this year, its facts and figures have already raised the expectations of the people.

The 790 Duke bears an almost indistinguishable resemblance to its bigger sibling, the 1290 Super Duke R. It gets the Duke series’ signature split LED headlamp setup, tank shrouds and sharp styling. However, it is a very compact motorcycle, being only slightly larger than the 390 Duke.

KTM has equipped the 790 with the company's first LC8 parallel-twin engine which makes 105 PS of maximum power and 87 Nm of peak torque. It has a dry weight of 169 kg which gives it a power-to-weight ratio of 621 PS per ton. This makes it one of the lightest sports naked in its segment. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and gets a slipper clutch and a bi-directional quick shifter as standard.

The motorcycle is equipped with four rider modes including Sport, Street, Rain and Track. It has an inertial measurement unit (IMU) and 9-level traction control. Other electronic aids include engine braking control, adjustable wheelie control and cornering ABS with Supermoto mode.