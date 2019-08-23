How has Hyundai upgraded the Elite i20?

Hyundai Motors, along with Ioniq, unveiled the new Elite i20. Mechanically, there is not much change as compared to earlier variants. The new car, however, features signature grill and cascade design, dual tone interior.

Hyundai’s Elite i20 hatchback is due for an update soon and the Korean manufacturer seems to be on it. After going on a launch spree with three launches and more schedule for this year, the Elite i20 seems to be the next in line for a complete revamp.

The spy shots reveal that the design of the car is relatively unchanged. It gets the company’s latest design philosophy as well as it's signature cascading grille in the front. It also seems to get a set of LED headlamps which are better integrated into the grille. This gives the front a redesigned look.

The Elite i20 carries forward its swooping roofline, which blends into a chunkier tailgate. Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is expected that Hyundai will equip the new Elite i20 with redesigned LED tail lamps as well as a new rear bumper.

Hyundai is expected to equip the hatchback with its latest BlueLink technology, which made its debut in the company’s latest compact SUV, the Venue. Details of the reworked Elite i20 are scarce at this moment and it is best to wait for an official nod from the company.