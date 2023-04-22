 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How far has AI come in space exploration?

Neha Jogi
Apr 22, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST

Like many other industries, the space exploration process utilises AI and robotics to expedite its mission. Emerging technologies such as Machine Learning and deep learning provide opportunities for organisations involved in space programmes to embrace AI and robotics.

SpaceX’s navigation satellites use AI-driven algorithms to avoid collisions with other satellites in orbit. (Photo via Unsplash)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is critical for space trips and exploration, assisting astronauts and ground-based operations. It aids in performing tasks that humans would otherwise be unable to perform in space, such as cosmic occurrence analysis, system control, star and black-hole charting, and more. Many companies, including NASA, Google, and the European Space Agency (ESA), are already using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to discover new celestial objects and improve astronauts’ lives in space.

AI has shown that it has a lot of potentials and is a game-changer in space exploration. It can help map uncharted galaxies, stars, and black holes and study cosmic events. It can also help with communication, autonomous starship navigation, monitoring, and system control.

Here, let us take a closer look at some incredible ways AI is used in space exploration.

Robotics
AI is becoming increasingly important in space exploration, with its ability to navigate around obstacles leading the way. However, this is not a new phenomenon. For over a decade, rovers such as the Mars Exploration Rover and Curiosity have performed fully autonomous navigation drives on Mars’ surface. The rover’s sensors can detect environmental hazards such as rocks, craters, etc. AI then analyses the data to determine the best course of action. It ensures that the rover can pass by without colliding.