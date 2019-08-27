How do you stop smart tech from listening in on your conversations?

The advancements in voice technology seem to have peaked in 2020. There is almost no limit as to what AI voice recognition tech can do. We've gone from “Googling it” to simply saying “Ok Google”. Machine learning has helped make voice technology more interactive than ever before. You can ask your phone a question, talk to your speaker system, order food or book an Uber. With the right setup, your voice can also dim lights and lock doors.

But innovation aside, the advancement in voice tech is increasing the number of microphones in households. Haven’t you had a conversation where you talked about a particular product or service, only to see an advertisement related to the product or service a moment later? That’s probably because the microphone of your smartphone or smart speaker is listening to your conversations.

While it is no surprise that marketers use the information recorded during a conversation to tailor their advertisements, some recordings are more personal. The Guardian and Bloomberg News recently reported whistle-blowers said they had inadvertently listened in on a couple making love and drug deals while sifting through Siri and Alex recordings. However, tech companies have been opaque in revealing the entire process of collecting voice data.

So, just how can you protect your privacy with these smart voice assistants, apart from throwing them into a bin?

Alexa

To opt-out of human vetting, you’ll have to head to select Alexa Privacy in the Settings of the Alexa app. Then tap “Manage How Your Data Improves Alexa” and toggle the switch off in the two options – “Help Improve Amazon Services” and “Develop New Features”.

You can also delete all Alexa voice recording by heading the Alexa Privacy menu – Review Voice History – Select the recordings you want to delete – or just by hitting Delete All Recordings for All History.

You can also hit the kill switch on Alexa devices like the Echo and Echo Dot to turn off their microphone. On a device like the Echo Spot, all you need to do is say “Alexa, turn of the camera”.

Google

Google has already announced the suspension of its human review programme. But if that isn’t enough – You can always visit Google’s web tool (Activity controls) – Toggle the switch off for Voice & Audio Activity.

Google also gives you the option to automatically delete recordings. Again, head to Google’s Activity controls – Click Manage Activity under Web & App Activity – select Choose to Delete Automatically – lastly, click Keep for 3 months then delete automatically.

Siri

Data collected by Siri on an iPhone can be erased – Open the Settings app – tap General – Keyboards – then toggle the switch in the Enable Dictation control off. Once completed, return to the Settings app – select the Siri & Search option – then disable Listen for “Hey Siri” and Press Side Button for Siri. Lastly, tap Turn Off Siri, and your Siri history will be deleted.