How Digital lending is filling the massive credit gap in India

V Bhatia

Institutional lenders are hesitant to extend finance to MSME borrowers, compelling nearly 40% of them to seek credit through informal, non-institutional channels.

Alok Mittal, CEO and MD of Indifi Technologies outlines why this segment is underserved and how fintechs are bridging the credit gap.

Why are MSMEs in India underserved?

A: There are numerous reasons behind India’s massive MSME credit gap, estimated to be over INR 16.6 lakh crore. Since the data for small businesses is unorganized, financial institutions find it difficult to assess their creditworthiness. Instead, lending depends on availability of hard collateral, like owned property, to mitigate the risk of defaults.

Also, since the credit requirement for MSMEs is small, the economics of a conventional loan process are not viable. Other factors making it challenging for MSMEs to access credit from traditional lending institutions include time-consuming loan processing/approval, complicated documentation processes, and a lack of transparency/flexibility regarding loan amounts and repayments.

Since most MSMEs are first-time borrowers, have no collateral or CIBIL score, do they lose out on loan opportunities?

SMEs typically do not maintain proper records for their cash-based transactions, making them extremely risky in the eyes of traditional lenders. Further, industry-specific risks heighten the chances of credit loss. For example, 20% to 25% of restaurants typically close within a year. Thus, first-time borrowers and/or businesses with low vintage or no CIBIL are perceived as highly risky debtors.

Additionally, lenders have not calibrated the nuances of each industry and follow the operationally efficient, one-size-fits-all approach during their underwriting process. On the other hand, banks and NBFCs have their hands full with high-value companies with robust ROIs to show on their books. Due to this, even the high potential small businesses are unable to borrow from traditional lenders.

Q: How can digital lending be a game-changer for SMEs?

A: With technologies like AI, ML, and data analytics, lending-focused fintech startups are solving MSMEs’ pain points by providing digital-first service offerings. Their primary goal is to bridge the massive credit gap by facilitating efficient service delivery, better risk management, and seamless lending operations.

The increased momentum of digitization is powering credit flow to MSMEs. Digital lending can increasingly rely on new streams of data and ecosystem-based approach to determine creditworthiness of borrowers. Such data includes transaction histories with online aggregators, GST data, ratings and reviews on social media, etc. This has greatly improved the prospects for MSMEs when it comes to accessing credit. Market research estimates that MSME-focused digital lending can touch $100 billion by 2023.

Q: How has tech evolution caused a shift in evaluating creditworthiness?

A: Fintechs are combining technologies like AI and machine learning with in-depth consumer data to facilitate efficient access to credit for creditworthy borrowers. Advanced technology integrations are enabling new-age players to tackle the lack of traditional financial data and credit score by leveraging alternative data points. For instance, Indifi works with online aggregators to gain access to small restaurants’ daily transactional data, reviews, and ratings, etc. which is leveraged along with other data points for assessment.