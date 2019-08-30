How ‘banking-as-a-service’ platform revolutionizes digital payments

Quite recently, IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) announced the launch of a new digital payment wallet. Termed iMudra, the wallet allows consumers to do more than just booking train tickets. They can use the wallet for a range of service—including making online payments, paying utility bills and even withdrawing cash from ATMs using a physical card of the wallet. Not just that, consumers can also send and receive money using the app. Very soon, IRCTC is planning to introduce other services like offering credit and insurance to its consumers.

In short, the new app offers many of the services that are traditionally being offered by the banks or insurance firms.

“They are essentially doing away with the restrictions and limitations of a closed loop wallet. This is a great example of how money can be made interoperable through various instruments like virtual or physical cards or wearables in future,” says Kumar Srinivasan, CEO of MatchMove—the fintech firm that developed the iMudra wallet for ITRCT.

MatchMove’s Lightspeed SaaS platform, which powers the iMudra app, delivers ‘banking-as-service’ and has enabled many businesses to launch their own branded payments platforms or white-labelled apps.

Srinivasan believes that technology is rapidly democratizing the essential “spend, send and lend” aspects of financial services, because customers are demanding fast, secure and hassle-free money moving experiences.

It’s evident that consumers are increasingly moving away from traditional banks to execute these basic financial functions.

Though India is on a race to be a cashless economy, more than 85 percent of the transactions happening in India are still cash-based. The primary reason, says Srinivasan, is the huge unbanked population in the country, and also the lack of interoperability in the overall digital payment systems. “Interoperable and open loop payment solutions address both these aspects and can really push digital payments. But it’s critical to give businesses certain amount of control on the usage of these wallets. It’s all about maintaining that right balance,” he adds.

MatchMove’s platform also addresses one of the biggest challenges that businesses face while launching payment apps---API integration.