How Aye Finance leverages psychometric analysis for better credit profiling

MSEME lender Aye Finance has disbursed over Rs 20 billion to more than 1.25 lakh micro enterprises in India. The fintech uses unique cluster-based approach and psychometric tests for better and precise credit profiling of its customers.

Sanjay Sharma, MD & CEO of Aye Finance shares more insights on the company’s innovative underwriting methodologies.

Edited Excerpts:

Q: Aye Finance leverages psychometric analysis in various processes. Could you give us more details?

A: Micro enterprises have been traditionally ignored by formal financial institutions because of lack of structured data to underwrite them. To address the credit gap, which is pegged at INR 16 trillion by the IFC Report 2012, and to work around issues which are specific to micro enterprise, Aye has adopted various innovative underwriting methodologies including alternate underwriting techniques like psychometric analysis.

We have proprietary rights over the psychometric test, that was developed in partnership with a team of expert data psychologist with many years of experience in psychometric scoring, and have made it part of our repeat customer credit evaluation process. It asks a set of questions which looks into various behavioral dimensions of an individual to predict the willingness to pay as well as serve as a predictor of entrepreneurial ability of the individual.

Q: Psychometric tests often see more use cases on the recruitment side. What are the business reasons for investing on this technology for credit profiling?

A: While traditionally psychometric scoring has been used in the hiring process, it can also be used for credit profiling to reveal a credit score based on the behavior of the borrowers. We have deployed this scoring to lend to micro enterprises which do have traditional business documentation to offer to and are typically first-time borrowers.

We have innovated our underwriting methodology designing a cluster-based assessment as well as developing alternate data underwriting such as psychometric analysis of customers. At present, we have disbursed over INR 20 billion to more than 1.25 lakh micro enterprises while keeping a close tab on delinquency, which is well below the industry standards. This alone is a testament to the success of our innovative underwriting methodologies.

Q: What are the key benefits of using this technology?

A: The technology is instrumental in expanding the scope of our services and bringing a larger population of micro enterprises into the folds of formal economy. As mentioned before, with the help of psychometric analysis, we can potentially target a large pool of grassroots businesses that have either never borrowed before or lack the required formal documentation. The technology holds the power to democratize the access to financial services, contributing towards the economic growth and development of the nation.

Q: How Aye Finance is leveraging machine learning?