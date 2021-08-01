Horizon Zero Dawn: Forbidden West reportedly delayed to early 2022

Sony hinted at the game getting delayed last month

Another PlayStation 5 exclusive has been pushed to early 2022 and this time it's Aloy who has been benched.

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn on the PlayStation 4 was scheduled to release on the PlayStation 4 and 5 in late 2021 but Sony strongly hinted last month that they may push the release date to 2022.

Announcing a delay for another PlayStation 5 exclusive that players were looking forward to, God of War: Ragnarok, Herman Hulst, the head of PlayStation studios had said that they were, "working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can," when referring to the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel.



Sony has delayed the PlayStation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West to the first quarter of 2022, a source tells Bloomberg, confirming a rumor shared by @JeffGrubb yesterday. The latest in the video game industry's cascade of 2021 delays https://t.co/8atrR25oxd

— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 30, 2021

While official confirmation from Sony or Guerilla Games, the developers has so far been elusive, a report by Bloomberg has confirmed the delay to early 2022.

A source close to the publication confirmed the delay. Herman Hulst had spoken previously about the problems they were having getting access to voice talent and motion capture for their games.

"With these things, something’s gotta give. It cannot be the quality of our titles, and it surely won’t be the health or the wellbeing of our amazing team," Hulst had said.