Horizon Zero Dawn: Forbidden West reportedly delayed to early 2022

Another PlayStation 5 exclusive is delayed to next year

Moneycontrol News
August 01, 2021 / 04:36 PM IST
Sony hinted at the game getting delayed last month

Sony hinted at the game getting delayed last month


Another PlayStation 5 exclusive has been pushed to early 2022 and this time it's Aloy who has been benched.

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn on the PlayStation 4 was scheduled to release on the PlayStation 4 and 5 in late 2021 but Sony strongly hinted last month that they may push the release date to 2022.

Announcing a delay for another PlayStation 5 exclusive that players were looking forward to, God of War: Ragnarok, Herman Hulst, the head of PlayStation studios had said that they were, "working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can," when referring to the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel.

While official confirmation from Sony or Guerilla Games, the developers has so far been elusive, a report by Bloomberg has confirmed the delay to early 2022.

A source close to the publication confirmed the delay. Herman Hulst had spoken previously about the problems they were having getting access to voice talent and motion capture for their games.

"With these things, something’s gotta give. It cannot be the quality of our titles, and it surely won’t be the health or the wellbeing of our amazing team," Hulst had said.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Horizon Zero Dawn Forbidden West #PlayStation 5 #Sony
first published: Aug 1, 2021 04:36 pm

