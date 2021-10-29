Honor X30 Max launched with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 7.09-inch Display, 64 MP main camera, X30i also tags along

Honor recently launched two new smartphones in China. The Honor X30i and X30 Max arrive with 5G MediaTek chipsets. The Honor X30i and X30 Max feature a starting price of CNY 1,399, although there is no information about availability in India and globally yet.

Honor X30 Max, X30i Price

The Honor X30 Max is priced at CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 28,100) for the 8GB/128GB model. The device also comes in an 8GB/256GB variant, which will set you back CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 31,600).

The Honor X30i is priced at CNY 1,399 (Roughly Rs 16,400) for the 6GB/128GB model. The X30i also arrives in an 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variant that are priced at CNY 1,699 (Roughly Rs 19,900) and CNY 1,899 (Roughly Rs 22,200), respectively.

Honor X30 Max Specs

The Honor X30 Max is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Honor X30 Max also comes with 128GB and 256GB storage options. It runs on Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0 on top. The handset sports a large 7.09-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

For optics, the X30 Max gets a dual-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the handset opts for an 8 MP selfie camera housed in a waterdrop notch. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. The handset also features a headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Honor X30i Specs

The Honor X30i is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The Honor X30i also comes with 128GB and 256GB storage options. It runs on Android 11 with Magic UI 5.0 on top. The handset sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

For optics, the X30i gets a triple-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the handset opts for an 8 MP selfie camera housed in a waterdrop notch. The phone also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. The handset also features a headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.