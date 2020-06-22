Honor X10 Max to launch on July 2 with 7-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC

Huawei sub-brand Honor unveiled its new X10 5G smartphone last month. Now, after some leaks and speculations, the Honor X10 Max has finally got an official launch date. The phone will be launched on July 2 in China.

A poster for the Honor X10 Max has been spotted on the company’s official Weibo handle. The image confirms a few details about the upcoming Honor smartphone. Firstly, the phone will feature 5G connectivity.

In terms of design, the Honor X10 Max will feature a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and a fingerprint reader on the right side, which could point to a high refresh rate LCD panel. To recall, the Honor X10 sports a 90Hz FHD+ IPS LCD screen.

Both Honor 8X and Honor 9X smartphones have received a beefier counterpart in the past. However, the Honor 8X was the last to feature a “Max” variant. Previous reports have suggested that the Honor X10 Max will get a large 7-inch display and a less-powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset.

