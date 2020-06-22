App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Honor X10 Max to launch on July 2 with 7-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC

The Honor X10 Max will arrive in China on July 2 with no word on international availability.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei sub-brand Honor unveiled its new X10 5G smartphone last month. Now, after some leaks and speculations, the Honor X10 Max has finally got an official launch date. The phone will be launched on July 2 in China.

A poster for the Honor X10 Max has been spotted on the company’s official Weibo handle. The image confirms a few details about the upcoming Honor smartphone. Firstly, the phone will feature 5G connectivity.

In terms of design, the Honor X10 Max will feature a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and a fingerprint reader on the right side, which could point to a high refresh rate LCD panel. To recall, the Honor X10 sports a 90Hz FHD+ IPS LCD screen.

Close

Both Honor 8X and Honor 9X smartphones have received a beefier counterpart in the past. However, the Honor 8X was the last to feature a “Max” variant. Previous reports have suggested that the Honor X10 Max will get a large 7-inch display and a less-powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset.

related news

A recent leak by Digital Chat Station has revealed almost all the details about the Honor X10 Max. According to well-known Chinese tipster, the Honor X10 Max will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. The phone could get a 48-megapixel primary shooter and 8-megapixel selfie camera. It will run on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1.1 on top. The phone will be shipped in three colours – Black, Silver, and Blue.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 05:09 pm

tags #Honor #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Exclusive: How did Hetero single-handedly pull off the Remdesivir challenge?

Exclusive: How did Hetero single-handedly pull off the Remdesivir challenge?

First open source all-atom models of COVID-19 'spike' protein produced

First open source all-atom models of COVID-19 'spike' protein produced

Supreme Court reverses order, allows annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple

Supreme Court reverses order, allows annual Rath Yatra at Puri's Jagannath Temple

most popular

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

5-day coronavirus treatment to cost no more than Rs 30,000: Hetero

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

India-China border tension: PMO seeks product-wise details to curb China imports

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

SpiceJet to pay pilots depending on fleet utilisation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.