Honor V20 with punch-hole display, 48MP Sony IMX586 camera to launch in India on January 29

Honor View 20, the Chinese device maker's first smartphone with a punch hole display will launch in India on January 29. The smartphone was unveiled in China in end December 2018 and will make its global debut in Paris on January 22.

The device will be exclusively available for purchase on Amazon.in and the e-tailer has a dedicated page where interested buyers can click on the "Notify Me" tab to receive updates about the device.

Additionally, the Huawei sub-brand is expected to launch the mid-ranger Honor 10 Lite as well in India. The smartphone is the successor to Honor 9 Lite and was unveiled in China as Honor 10 Youth.

Honor View 20 price

The device was launched in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations in China, and has been priced at 2,999 Chinese yuan (approx Rs 30,500) and 3,499 Chinese yuan (approx Rs 35,500), respectively. Although Honor is yet to provide any information about the variants or pricing in India, they are expected to be in the same range.

The Honor V20 is the company's flagship smartphone and sports an in-screen punch-hole selfie camera, a massive 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor, 25MP selfie camera, Kirin 980 SoC and a large 4,000 mAh battery.

Although Honor launched a special Moschcino edition of the device in China, which comes in 8GB/256GB configuration, it remains to be seen it will do the same globally.

Honor View 20 specifications

Honor V20 sports 6.4-inch full-HD+ TFT LCD display with resolution of 1080*2310 pixels and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device sports very large screen-to-body ratio of 91.82 percent, thanks to an extremely thin chin at the bottom and the punch-hole that houses the front camera. The device measures 156.9mm x 75.4mm x 8.1mm.

Talking about performance, V20 comes powered by Huawei's home-bred chipset, the Kirin 980, with eight cores and peak clock rate of 2.6 GHz. The processor is assisted by 6GB/8GB RAM variants depending on the model you pick along with a standard 128GB inbuilt storage capacity. However, as mentioned, the special edition version comes with an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone will come with the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with Honor's Magic UI 2.0.1 skin loaded on top. The device comes with GPU Turbo 2.0 for enhanced gaming experience.

In optics, V20 comes with a massive 48MP primary Sony IMX586 1/2-inch CMOS sensor with 0.8 µm/pixel and aperture of f/1.8. In addition, there is also a 3D time-of-flight camera (ToF camera) which will not assist in photography, but would enable 3D body shaping which can be utilised in features such as slimming. The camera comes with features such as ability to record 4K videos and slow-motion videos at 960fps, AI HDR, LED flash for low-light photography assistance. At the front, the device houses a 25MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The device draws power from a 4,000 mAh battery, which supports 22.5W fast charging. In connectivity, the dual SIM smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, USB Type-C for PC connectivity.

Apart from regular features, Honor V20 features Link Turbo technology which allows apps on the smartphone to use Wi-Fi and Cellular data at the same time. The technology further lets apps to choose between networks and lets one app access Wi-Fi data while allowing another app to use cellular data.