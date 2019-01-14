Honor V20 with punch-hole display, 48MP camera, unveiled in India: Pre-order begins on Jan 15

After launching Honor View 20 in China in December 2018, Chinese smartphone maker Honor unveiled the smartphone in India on January 14. Honor View 20 (a.k.a Honor V20) is the first smartphone from the company’s stable to feature a punch-hole display. The device will go on sale starting January 29 in India.

The device will be exclusively available for purchase on Amazon and the e-tailer has a dedicated page where interested buyers can click on the "Notify Me" tab to receive updates about the device. As part of the launch, buyers who pre-book the device will get free Honor Sport Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 2,999.

Honor View 20 price

The device has been launched in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations and will compete against premium smartphones such as OnePlus 6T and Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Though the company is yet to reveal the price in India, V20 has been priced at 2,999 Chinese yuan (approx Rs 30,500) and 3,499 Chinese yuan (approx Rs 35,500), respectively in China. However, when asked, a company official told Moneycontrol that the device will be priced ‘similarly’ in India.

Honor V20 is the company's flagship smartphone and sports an in-screen punch-hole selfie camera, a massive 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor, 25MP selfie camera, Kirin 980 SoC and a large 4,000 mAh battery.

Although Honor launched a special Moschcino edition of the device in China in 8GB/256GB configuration, it remains to be seen if it will do the same globally.

Honor View 20 specifications

Honor V20 sports 6.4-inch full-HD+ TFT LCD display with resolution of 1080*2310 pixels and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device sports very large screen-to-body ratio of 91.82 percent, thanks to an extremely thin chin at the bottom and the 4.5mm punch-hole that houses the front camera. The device measures 156.9mm x 75.4mm x 8.1mm.

Talking about performance, V20 comes powered by Huawei's home-bred chipset, the Kirin 980, with eight cores, dual NPU and a peak clock rate of 2.36 GHz. The processor is assisted by 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 2133 MHz along with 128GB/256GB in-built storage capacity variants. The device comes with a Mali-G76 MP10 graphics processor.

The smartphone will come with the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with Honor's Magic UI 2.0.1 skin loaded on top. The device comes with GPU Turbo 2.0 for enhanced gaming experience. Additionally, V20 features NINE Liquid Cooling System, Triple-Antenna Wi-Fi to providing a better gaming experience.

In optics, V20 comes with a massive 48MP primary Sony IMX586 1/2-inch CMOS sensor with 0.8 µm/pixel and aperture of f/1.8. In addition, there is also a 3D time-of-flight camera (ToF camera) which will not assist in photography, but would enable 3D body shaping which can be utilised in features such as slimming the subject. The camera comes with features such as ability to record 4K videos and slow-motion videos at 960fps, AI HDR, LED flash for low-light photography assistance. At the front, the device houses a 25MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The device draws power from a 4,000 mAh battery, which supports 22.5W fast charging. In connectivity, the dual SIM smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, USB Type-C for PC connectivity and 3.5mm audio jack. V20 comes in three colour options — Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black and Phantom Blue (only in 8GB/256GB variant).

Apart from regular features, Honor V20 features Link Turbo technology which allows apps on the smartphone to use Wi-Fi and cellular data at the same time. The technology further lets apps choose between networks and lets one app access Wi-Fi while allowing another app to use cellular data.